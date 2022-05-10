COVID-19: Researchers warn of air travel transmission risk

Two passengers taking a 10-hour flight from
Dubai to Australia in July 2020 infected 15 other people, despite masking
requirements for travellers, functioning air purifiers, and use of masks, eye
goggles, gloves and protective gowns by the flight crew, according to a report
in the Journal of Travel Medicine.
Being seated within two rows of a primary
case increased the risk of infection more than seven-fold, and spending more
than an hour in the arrival airport increased it nearly five-fold, the study
found.
Seven of those who caught the virus were
seated within 2 rows of the "index cases" in the economy section, but
the others were seated far away, including some who were seated in business
class.
At the time, all passengers entering
Australia were required to submit to hotel quarantine and to provide blood
samples for COVID-19 tests. Virus particles from the two originally infected
travellers and the 15 newly-infected passengers had indistinguishable genomic
sequences, according to the report.
"Conscientious mask wearing during
travel reduced the risk of acquiring infection," particularly for
passengers seated nearby, the researchers said. "With the emergence of
more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants... it is crucial to understand and
mitigate potential risk exposures associated with all stages of air
travel."