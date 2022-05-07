Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated omicron patients face risk from variants

OBESITY MAY WEAKEN VACCINE PROTECTION IN
THE NEVER INFECTED
Severe obesity may weaken the effectiveness
of COVID-19 vaccines in those who have never been infected with the
coronavirus, according to a small Turkish study.
Among those in the study without previous
SARS-CoV-2 infection who had received the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine, patients
with severe obesity had antibody levels more than three times lower than normal-weight
individuals. Among recipients of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, those with severe
obesity and no history of prior infection had antibody levels 27 times lower
than normal weight people, according to data being presented this week at the
European Congress on Obesity in Maastricht, Netherlands. By comparison, in the
70 volunteers with a previous coronavirus infection, antibody levels were
similar in people with and without severe obesity.
For the study, researchers had compared
immune responses to vaccines in 124 volunteers with severe obesity - defined as
a body mass index of 40 or higher - and 166 normal-weight individuals (BMI less
than 25). Overall, 130 participants had received two doses of the
Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine and 160 had received two doses of Sinovac's
inactivated-virus vaccine.
While two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine "may generate significantly more antibodies than CoronaVac in
people with severe obesity... further research is needed to determine whether
these higher antibody levels provide greater protection against COVID-19,"
study leader Volkan Demirhan Yumuk from Istanbul University said in a statement
UNVACCINATED OMICRON PATIENTS AT RISK FROM
VARIANTS
Infection with the omicron variant of the
coronavirus can significantly improve the immune system's ability to protect
against other variants, but only in people who have been vaccinated, South
African researchers have found.
In unvaccinated people, an omicron
infection provides only "limited" protection against reinfection,
they reported on Friday in Nature. In 39 patients who had omicron infections -
including 15 who had been immunised with vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or
Johnson & Johnson - the researchers measured the ability of immune cells to
neutralise not only omicron but also earlier variants. At an average of 23 days
after omicron symptoms started, unvaccinated patients had 2.2-fold lower
neutralisation of the first version of the omicron variant compared to
vaccinated people, 4.8-fold lower neutralisation of the second omicron
sublineage, 12-fold lower Delta neutralisation, 9.6-fold lower Beta variant
neutralisation, and 17.9-fold lower neutralisation of the original SARS-CoV-2
strain. The gap in immunity between unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals
"is concerning," the researchers said.
"Especially as immunity wanes,
unvaccinated individuals post-omicron infection are likely to have poor
cross-protection against existing and possibly emerging SARS-CoV-2
variants," they said. "The implication may be that omicron infection
alone is not sufficient for protection and vaccination should be administered
even in areas with high prevalence of omicron infection to protect against
other variants."
DIFFERENT VACCINES PROTECT WELL AGAINST
SEVERE COVID-19
While the mRNA vaccines from
Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna generate higher antibody levels to protect against
SARS-CoV-2 infection, AstraZeneca's viral-vector-based vaccine provides
equivalent protection against hospitalisation and death from COVID-19,
according a review of dozens of studies.
A panel of experts in Southeast Asia
reviewed 79 previous studies for a study funded by AstraZeneca. Both types of
vaccines showed over 90% efficacy against hospitalisation and death, the
panellists said in a report posted on Research Square ahead of peer review.
"The high level of antibodies formed after the COVID-19 vaccination is
often interpreted as the effectiveness of a vaccine. We now understand that
while initial antibody response levels can vary across vaccines, their ability
to prevent being hospitalised or dying from COVID-19 is equivalent," panel
member Dr Erlina Burhan, a lung disease specialist at the University of
Indonesia, in a statement.
A spokesperson for the panellists said the
findings suggest decision-makers should use any vaccine type that is accessible
and optimal for their local situation, and that people who have a choice of
vaccine should know that the one they can get quickest is best.
A separate study published in Nature
Communications found that while Moderna's mRNA shots provide slightly more
protection against coronavirus infection than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,
"there are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against
hospitalisation, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer."