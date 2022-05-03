South Africa’s latest surge is a possible preview of pandemic’s next chapter

South Africa experienced a decline in cases
after hitting an omicron-fuelled, pandemic peak in December. But in the past
week, cases have tripled, positivity rates are up and hospitalisations have
also increased, health officials said. The surge has the country facing a
possible fifth wave.
The spike is linked to BA.4 and BA.5, two
subvariants that are part of the omicron family.
Tulio de Oliveira, director of South
Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said BA.4
and BA.5 demonstrate how the virus is evolving differently as global immunity
increases.
“What we are seeing now, or at least maybe
the first signs, is not completely new variants emerging, but current variants
are starting to create lineages of themselves,” de Oliveira said.
Since its initial identification in South
Africa and Botswana in November, omicron has produced several subvariants.
Some scientists are trying to understand
what the BA.4 and BA.5 spike in South Africa, which is concentrated mainly in
the Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, say about immunity from
previous omicron infections. The highly contagious omicron variant first
appeared in South Africa late last year, then quickly spread globally.
In South Africa, researchers estimate about
90% of the population has some immunity, in part from inoculation but largely
because of previous infection. Yet immunity from infection typically begins to
wane at around three months. It is natural to see reinfection at this stage,
particularly given people’s changing behaviours, like less mask-wearing and
travelling more, said Ali Mokdad, a public health researcher at the University
of Washington, and formerly of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Emerging data show that in unvaccinated
people, BA.4 and BA.5 evade natural defences produced from an infection with
the original omicron variant, known as BA.1, which sent case counts
skyrocketing in South Africa last winter, de Oliveira said. The result is
symptomatic infections with the new subvariants.
“That is the reason why it is starting to
fuel a wave in South Africa,” de Oliveira said.
Scientists are still studying whether this
new wave creates milder or more severe illness, and it is unclear if the two
subvariants could surge elsewhere in the world.
“We’re at an awkward global moment where
the past can’t really predict the future,” said Dr Kavita Patel, a primary care
physician who led the pandemic preparedness response for the H1N1 swine flu
virus during the Obama administration.
The familiar patterns — a wave in one
country means another wave elsewhere — no longer necessarily work like
clockwork, Patel said. But monitoring situations and data coming out of
countries like South Africa offers reliable signals to understanding the
virus’s evolution.
Currently, another omicron subvariant,
BA.2, is dominant in the United States, with BA.2.12.1 gaining speed as well,
although public health officials have identified BA.4 and BA.5 circulating at
low levels.
Whatever the dominant variant, “the lesson
here is stopping transmission is the most important,” said Eric Feigl-Ding, a
public health researcher who is the chief of the COVID-19 task force at the
World Health Network.
© 2022 The New York Times Company