Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases, no deaths

The government did not register any fatalities in the 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remains unchanged at 29,127, according to the latest data released on Monday.

As many as 2,477 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.40 percent.

All of the latest cases were recorded in the Dhaka district.

Another 304 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,896,001.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.10 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 513.88 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.23 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.