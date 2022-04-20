Moderna says trial results suggest redesigned vaccines can better protect against variants

But the
company said it was also testing another version of the vaccine that it
expected would do even better, with results expected in late May or early June.
The
company’s findings, published in a paper without being evaluated by outside
scientists, offer hope that the nation will have a better vaccine by the fall,
when the coronavirus is considered likely to reemerge in force.
Researchers
at Moderna, other pharmaceutical companies and the National Institutes of
Health have been racing to figure out how to redesign the existing vaccines in
time for new booster doses to be manufactured over the summer. Moderna’s
results are the first of their kind to be released.
The vaccines
from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech continue to strongly protect most people from
hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19. But their potency against
infection wanes quickly. Federal officials recently authorized additional shots
for people 50 and older, citing concerns about waning protection against severe
disease in vulnerable populations.
Moderna said
its research showed the promise of a so-called bivalent vaccine, even against
other variants besides the two versions of the virus specifically targeted. In
this case, researchers combined the existing vaccine with one designed to
attack the beta variant, which was first detected in late 2020. They found the
combination provided a stronger defense not only against those forms of the
virus, but also against the delta and omicron variants, the company said.
Volunteers
who got a booster shot of the reconfigured vaccine produced more than two times
the level of antibodies against the omicron variant compared with those who got
a booster dose of the existing Moderna vaccine. The added protection persisted
for six months against the omicron variant but fell against delta to
essentially the same level as that elicited by the existing vaccine, the study
showed.
Moderna said
although beta was an early variant, it was relevant to test because it contains
several mutations that “have been persistent in more recent variants of
concern, including omicron.”
Dr Paul
Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said he was betting on even better
results from combining the existing vaccine with one aimed at omicron. While
the beta variant faded months ago, omicron is producing a stream of
subvariants, including BA.1 and BA.2, and many experts suggest it is probably
the best target for a new vaccine.
Given the ability
of the omicron variant to evolve, Burton said, “I think we have to just assume
it is going to be major player, still, in the fall.”
Moderna’s
researchers measured levels of antibodies — the body’s first line of defense in
warding off infection from the coronavirus. Other immune responses that also
defend against COVID-19 disease were not measured; those tests are far more
complex and expensive to conduct.
But while
antibody levels provide only a partial picture of the immune system’s
responses, “we are still are thinking that keeping antibody levels high is
important,” Dr John Beigel, the clinical research director overseeing NIH
vaccine trials, said in a recent interview.
The sprint
to update the vaccines involves small clinical trials paired with laboratory
tests. First, vaccines are designed to target a variant — either alone or in
combination with the original prototype of the virus or another variant.
A small
group of volunteers receive the reconstituted vaccine. Then researchers at a
laboratory test their blood samples for neutralizing antibodies against the
whole array of variants — not just the one or two the vaccine was designed to
attack.
Beigel said
antibodies created by the coronavirus vaccine decayed at different rates,
depending on the variant at play.
“That is why
we need six months’ worth” of data, ideally, to assess how well any updated
vaccine would work, he said.
Some
researchers suggest that a protein-based vaccine, perhaps like the one
developed by the companies Sanofi and GSK, might prove to be a better booster
than new versions of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines used to vaccinate
about 250 million Americans.
Burton said
Moderna’s results on its beta bivalent vaccine were “very reassuring” both in
terms of safety and the immune response. But he said the company was eager for
results by June from its bivalent vaccine aimed at the omicron variant. Moderna
CEO Stéphane Bancel said that vaccine “remains our lead candidate” for a
booster this fall.
If a
bivalent vaccine that targets the beta variant works well against omicron,
Burton said, one that targets omicron itself would presumably work even better.
He said he hopes the other study will show high and lasting levels of
antibodies against both delta and omicron.
“That two
months is worth waiting for,” he said. Ultimately, federal officials are aiming
for a once-a-year booster shot.
Of about 900
volunteers in the beta bivalent trial, one-third got a 50-microgram dose of the
updated vaccine — the same dosage now authorised for a booster shot of the
existing vaccine. The rest received a 100-microgram dose. The volunteers had
fewer side effects from the weaker dose, and Burton said the company would
probably settle on that dosage.
The study
was not intended to evaluate vaccine effectiveness; it only measured the immune
system’s response, which can point to efficacy.
