The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

The
researcher said her chronic fatigue symptoms, which "felt like a truck hit
me," are gone after taking the two-drug oral therapy.
Long COVID
is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30 percent of people
infected with the coronavirus. It can last for months, leaving many unable to
work. More than 200 symptoms have been associated with the condition, including
pain, fatigue, brain fog, breathing difficulty and exhaustion after minimal
amounts of physical activity.
Dr Steven Deeks,
a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (USSF),
and an expert in HIV cure research, said drug companies tend to discount
single-patient case studies. But such instances have helped drive HIV cure
research, and Deeks thinks these Paxlovid cases could do the same for long
COVID.
“This
provides really strong evidence that we need to be studying antiviral therapy
in this context as soon as possible," said Deeks, adding that he has heard
of yet another anecdotal case at UCSF in which a long COVID patient's symptoms
cleared after taking Paxlovid.
Scientists
caution that these cases are "hypothesis-generating only" and not
proof that the drug caused relief of lingering symptoms. But they lend support
to a leading theory that long COVID may be caused by the virus persisting in
parts of the body for months, affecting patients' daily lives long after acute
symptoms disappear.
The best
evidence so far comes from a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study,
currently under peer review, in which researchers conducted autopsies in 44
people who died of COVID-19 or another cause but were infected with COVID. They
found widespread infection throughout the body, including in the brain, that
can last more than seven months beyond the onset of symptoms.
Paxlovid,
which combines a new Pfizer pill with the old antiviral ritonavir, is currently
authorised for use in the first days of a COVID infection to prevent severe
disease in high-risk patients.
Pfizer
spokesman Kit Longley said the company does not have any long COVID studies
underway and did not comment on whether it would consider them.
The
drugmaker has two large clinical trials testing whether Paxlovid can prevent
initial COVID infection. That "may provide us with relevant data to help
inform future studies," Longley said.
Patients who
have been suffering for months are growing frustrated with the lack of
pharmaceutical research for their condition.
There are
currently fewer than 20 clinical trials led by individual researchers or small
drugmakers testing treatments for long COVID, only a handful of which have
moved beyond early stages, a Reuters review found.
Diana
Berrent, founder of grassroots COVID advocacy group Survivor Corps, has been
lobbying the Biden Administration to fund large long COVID clinical trials.
"We shouldn't be doing our research
based on anecdotal reports," she said. "That's not good enough.”
'BACK TO
NORMAL'
In one of
the case reports, published as a preprint ahead of peer review, a previously
healthy and vaccinated 47-year-old woman became infected with COVID in the
summer of 2021. Most of her acute symptoms dissipated within 48 hours, but she
continued to have severe fatigue, brain fog, exhaustion after exercise,
insomnia, racing heartbeat and body aches severe enough that she could no
longer work.
About six
months after her initial infection, she was
reinfected, likely with COVID, and many of her acute symptoms also
returned. Her doctor prescribed a five-day course of Paxlovid.
On day 3,
she noticed a rapid improvement of long COVID symptoms. "She's back to
normal," said Dr. Linda Geng, co-director of Stanford Health Care's long
COVID clinic and author of the case report posted on Research Square.
In the
second case, Lavanya Visvabharathy, 37, an immunologist working at Northwestern
Medicine's long COVID clinic, was infected in December 2021.
Her initial
symptoms were mild, but she later experienced chronic fatigue, headaches and
sleep disturbances for four months after infection. She also kept testing
positive on rapid antigen tests, a sign of viral persistence
Visvabharathy
was aware of the NIH study and the Stanford case, and decided to try Paxlovid
to see if it could clear any lingering virus. Toward the end of the five-day
course, her fatigue and insomnia had improved, and her headaches were less
frequent. Two weeks after treatment ended, her fatigue was gone. "That's
100% fixed," she said.
But to prove
Paxlovid provides that kind of relief would require carefully controlled
clinical trials, Visvabharathy said.
Dr Igor
Koralnik, who heads Northwestern Medicine's clinic focused on the neurological
effects of long COVID, noted the long list of widely-used medications that are
affected by ritonavir and said Paxlovid "can't be used willy nilly."
“Paxlovid is
not a benign medication," he said. “There should be studies.”