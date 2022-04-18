Is COVID more dangerous than driving? How scientists are parsing COVID risks

Mask
mandates have fallen. Some free testing sites have closed. Whatever parts of
the United States were still trying to collectively quell the pandemic have
largely turned their focus away from communitywide advice.
Now, even as
case numbers begin to climb again and more infections go unreported, the onus
has fallen on individual Americans to decide how much risk they and their
neighbours face from the coronavirus — and what, if anything, to do about it.
For many
people, the threats posed by COVID have eased dramatically over the two years
of the pandemic. Vaccines slash the risk of being hospitalised or dying.
Powerful new antiviral pills can help keep vulnerable people from
deteriorating.
But not all
Americans can count on the same protection. Millions of people with weakened
immune systems do not benefit fully from vaccines. Two-thirds of Americans, and
more than one-third of those 65 and older, have not received the critical
security of a booster shot, with the most worrisome rates among Black and
Hispanic people. And patients who are poorer or live farther from doctors and
pharmacies face steep barriers to getting antiviral pills.
These
vulnerabilities have made calculating the risks posed by the virus a fraught
exercise. Federal health officials’ recent suggestion that most Americans could
stop wearing masks because hospitalisation numbers were low has created
confusion in some quarters about whether the likelihood of being infected had
changed, scientists said.
“We’re doing
a really terrible job of communicating risk,” said Katelyn Jetelina, a public
health researcher at the University of Texas Health Science Centre at Houston.
“I think that’s also why people are throwing their hands up in the air and
saying, ‘Screw it.’ They’re desperate for some sort of guidance.”
To fill that
void, scientists are thinking anew about how to discuss COVID risks. Some have
studied when people could unmask indoors if the goal was not only to keep
hospitals from being overrun but also to protect immunocompromised people.
Others are
working on tools to compare infection risks to the dangers of a wide range of
activities, finding, for instance, that an average unvaccinated person 65 and
older is roughly as likely to die from an omicron infection as someone is to
die from using heroin for 18 months.
But how
people perceive risk is subjective; no two people have the same sense of the
chances of dying from a year and a half of heroin use (about 3 percent, by one
estimate).
And beyond
that, many scientists said they also worried about this latest phase of the
pandemic heaping too much of the burden on individuals to make choices about
keeping themselves and others safe, especially while the tools for fighting
COVID remained beyond some Americans’ reach.
“As much as
we wouldn’t like to believe it,” said Anne Sosin, who studies health equity at
Dartmouth College, “we still need a society-wide approach to the pandemic, especially
to protect those who can’t benefit fully from vaccination.”
Collective
Metrics
While COVID
is far from America’s only health threat, it remains one of its most
significant. In March, even as deaths from the first omicron surge plummeted,
the virus was still the third leading cause of death in the United States,
behind only heart disease and cancer.
More
Americans overall have been dying than would have in normal times, a sign of
the virus’s broad toll. As of late February, 7 percent more Americans were
dying than would have been expected based on previous years — a contrast with
Western European nations like Britain, where overall deaths have lately been
lower than expected.
How much
virus is circulating in the population is one of the most important measures
for people trying to gauge their risks, scientists said. That remains true even
though case numbers are now undercounting true infections by a large margin
because so many Americans are testing at home or not testing at all, they said.
Even with many
cases being missed, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention now places
most of the Northeast at “high” levels of viral transmission. In parts of the
region, case numbers, while far lower than during the winter, are nearing the
peak rates of autumn’s delta variant surge.
Much of the
rest of the country has what the CDC describes as “moderate” levels of
transmission.
The amount
of circulating virus is critical because it dictates how likely someone is to
encounter the virus and, in turn, roll the dice on a bad outcome, scientists
said.
That is part
of what makes COVID so different from the flu, scientists said: The coronavirus
can infect many more people at once, and with people more likely to catch it,
the overall chance of a bad outcome goes up.
“We’ve never
seen flu prevalence — how much of it there is in the community — in the numbers
we’ve seen with COVID,” said Lucy D’Agostino McGowan, a biostatistician at Wake
Forest University.
COVID Versus
Driving
Even two
years into the pandemic, the coronavirus remains new enough, and its long-term
effects unpredictable enough, that measuring the threat posed by an infection
is a thorny problem, scientists said.
Some unknown
number of people infected will develop long COVID, leaving them severely
debilitated. And the risks of getting COVID extend to others, potentially in
poor health, who may consequently be exposed.
Still, with
far more immunity in the population than there once was, some public health
researchers have sought to make risk calculations more accessible by comparing
the virus with everyday dangers.
The
comparisons are particularly knotty in the United States: The country does not
conduct the random swabbing studies necessary to estimate infection levels,
making it difficult to know what share of infected people are dying.
Jetelina,
who has published a set of comparisons in her newsletter, Your Local
Epidemiologist, said that the exercise highlighted how tricky risk calculations
remained for everybody, public health researchers included.
For example,
she estimated that the average vaccinated and boosted person who was at least
65 years old had a risk of dying after a COVID infection slightly higher than
the risk of dying during a year of military service in Afghanistan in 2011. She
used a standard unit of risk known as a micromort, which represents a
one-in-a-million chance of dying.
But her
calculations, rough as they were, included only recorded cases, rather than
unreported and generally milder infections. And she did not account for the lag
between cases and deaths, looking at data from a single week in January. Each
of those variables could have swung estimates of risk.
“All of
these nuances underline how difficult it is for individuals to calculate risk,”
she said. “Epidemiologists are having a challenge with it as well.”
For children
under age 5, she found, the risk of dying after a COVID infection was about the
same as the risk of mothers dying in childbirth in the United States. That
comparison, though, highlights other difficulties in describing risk: Average
numbers can hide large differences between groups. Black women, for example,
are almost three times as likely as white women to die in childbirth, a
reflection in part of differences in the quality of medical care and of racial
bias within the health system.
Cameron
Byerley, an assistant professor in mathematics education at the University of
Georgia, built an online tool called COVID-Taser, allowing people to adjust
age, vaccine status and health background to predict the risks of the virus.
Her team used estimates from earlier in the pandemic of the proportion of
infections that led to bad outcomes.
Her research
has shown that people have trouble interpreting percentages, Byerley said. She
recalled her 69-year-old mother-in-law being unsure whether to worry earlier in
the pandemic after a news program said people her age had a 10 percent risk of
dying from an infection.
Byerley
suggested her mother-in-law imagine if, once out of every 10 times she used the
restroom in a given day, she died. “Oh, 10 percent is terrible,” she recalled
her mother-in-law saying.
Byerley’s
estimates showed, for instance, that an average 40-year-old vaccinated over six
months ago faced roughly the same chance of being hospitalised after an
infection as someone did of dying in a car crash in the course of 170
cross-country road trips. (More recent vaccine shots provide better protection
than older ones, complicating these predictions.)
For
immunocompromised people, the risks are higher. An unvaccinated 61-year-old
with an organ transplant, Byerley estimated, is three times as likely to die
after an infection as someone is to die within five years of receiving a
diagnosis of stage 1 breast cancer. And that transplant recipient is twice as
likely to die from COVID as someone is to die while scaling Mount Everest.
With the most
vulnerable people in mind, Dr Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham
and Women’s Hospital in Boston, set out last month to determine how low cases
would have to fall for people to stop indoor masking without endangering those
with extremely weakened immune systems.
He imagined
a hypothetical person who derived no benefit from vaccines, wore a good mask,
took hard-to-get prophylactic medication, attended occasional gatherings and
shopped but did not work in person. He set his sights on keeping vulnerable
people’s chances of being infected below 1 percent over a four-month period.
To achieve
that threshold, he found, the country would have to keep masking indoors until
transmission fell below 50 weekly cases per 100,000 people — a stricter limit
than the CDC is currently using but one that he said nevertheless offered a
benchmark to aim for.
“If you just
say, ‘We’ll take masks off when things get better’ — that’s true I hope — but
it’s not really helpful because people don’t know what ‘better’ means,” Faust
said.
Layered
Protections
For people
with immune deficiencies, the end of collective efforts to reduce infection
levels has been unnerving.
“All of the layered
protections we’ve been talking about for the entire pandemic, each of those is
being stripped away,” said Marney White, a professor of public health at Yale
University, who is immunocompromised. She said families in her local school
district were encouraging each other not to report COVID cases. “It’s
impossible to calculate risk in these situations,” she said.
Dr Ashish K
Jha, the White House COVID response coordinator, said that the administration
had helped mitigate people’s risks by making rapid tests and masks easier to
get and by partnering with clinics to quickly prescribe antiviral pills. Better
communication was needed to distribute preventive medicine for
immunocompromised people, he said.
“We need a
system that can very readily deliver therapeutics for them,” he said. “That’s
very much the responsibility of government.”
Preparing
better for the present surge — and future ones — could make people’s risks more
manageable, even if it does not eliminate them, scientists said. By ventilating
indoor spaces, guaranteeing paid sick leave, delivering booster shots to
people’s doorsteps and making it easier to get treated, the government could
help people make choices with less fear of catastrophe, they said.
“We should
be setting infrastructure in place that allows us to respond rapidly when we
have the next wave,” said David Dowdy, a public health researcher at Johns
Hopkins University.
“We should
be training people that, when those waves hit, there are certain things we’re
going to have to do,” he added, like imposing short-term mask mandates. “You
can then live your life in respect of that possibility — but not in fear that
it might happen at any minute.”
