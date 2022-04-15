In US, many cases go uncounted. Are there better ways to track the pandemic?

Even then, the record wave of recorded infections was a significant undercount of reality.

In New York City, for example, officials logged more than 538,000 new cases between January and mid-March, representing roughly 6% of the city’s population. But a recent survey of New York adults suggests that there could have been more than 1.3 million additional cases that were either never detected or never reported — and that 27% of the city’s adults may have been infected during those months.

The official tally of coronavirus infections in the United States has always been an underestimate. But as Americans increasingly turn to at-home tests, states shutter mass testing sites and institutions cut back on surveillance testing, case counts are becoming an increasingly unreliable measure of the virus’s true toll, scientists say.

“It seems like the blind spots are getting worse with time,” said Denis Nash, a public health researcher at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy who led the New York City analysis, which is preliminary and has not yet been published.

That could leave officials increasingly in the dark about the spread of the highly contagious new subvariant of omicron known as BA.2, he said. On Wednesday, New York officials announced that two new omicron subvariants, both descended from BA.2, have been circulating in the state for weeks and are spreading even faster than the original version of BA.2.

The official case count can still pick up major trends, and it has begun to tick up again as BA.2 spreads. But undercounts are likely to be a bigger problem in the weeks ahead, experts said, and mass testing sites and widespread surveillance testing may never return.

To track BA.2, as well as future variants, officials will need to pull whatever insights they can from an array of existing indicators, including hospitalization rates and wastewater data. But truly keeping tabs on the virus will require more creative thinking and investment, scientists said.

For now, some scientists said, people can gauge their risk by paying attention to whether people they know are catching the virus.

