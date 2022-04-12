New drug ‘slashed’ deaths among patients with severe COVID, maker claims

There is a pressing need for new treatments for critically
ill patients. Drugs like Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, are aimed primarily at
patients who have mild or moderate disease. Other treatments administered to
hospitalised patients in serious condition have shown limited effectiveness.
The new drug, sabizabulin, reduced deaths among hospitalised
COVID-19 patients so drastically in a clinical trial that independent safety
monitors recommended stopping it early, officials at Veru Inc., the drug’s
maker, said. The trial was halted Friday.
The results of that trial have not been reviewed by outside
experts or published in a medical journal. Veru announced the findings at an
early-morning news conference. The company’s stock soared in trading Monday
following the announcement.
About half of the 52 trial participants given a placebo or
dummy pill along with regular care died within 60 days, an indicator of how
very sick they were. But the death rate was 20% among the 98 participants who
received sabizabulin, who were just as ill. The drug was given once a day for
up to 21 days.
“Sabizabulin is the first drug to demonstrate a clinically
and statistically meaningful reduction in deaths in hospitalised patients,” Dr
Mitchell Steiner, CEO of Veru, said. “This represents a big step forward.”
Most COVID restrictions have been lifted in the United
States after declining case numbers, but cases, hospitalisations and deaths
around the world continue to be high, Steiner added. New variants are bound to
emerge, and surges will follow.
Close to 1 million Americans have died of COVID, and there
are still 570 fatalities every day on average.
The drug was granted so-called fast-track status by the Food
and Drug Administration in January, Steiner said. The designation is intended
to prompt faster development and review of new treatments that address unmet
medical needs and target serious or life-threatening conditions.
Steiner said the company plans to meet with the agency later
this month and will be applying for emergency-use authorisation for
sabizabulin. An FDA spokesperson declined to comment, saying the agency did not
confirm, deny or comment on pending applications.
No safety concerns related to the drug were identified in
the course of the clinical trial, company officials said.
“Despite it being 2 1/2 years into the battle, we are still
working hard to get highly effective drugs into the mix to treat this specific
population of patients, and this is a fairly dramatic improvement in 60-day
mortality,” said Dr Michael Gordon, one of the trial investigators and chief
medical officer at HonorHealth Research and Innovation Institute in Scottsdale,
Arizona.
But Gordon leavened his optimism with caution, saying he was
eager to see more detailed analyses. Additional data were still being analysed
Monday, including the proportion of treated patients without respiratory
failure, the number of days they spent in intensive care, the length of their
hospital stay and how long they were on mechanical ventilation.
“No drug works for everybody,” Gordon said. “The benefit
that was seen is mortality — who is living and who is dying — not who is
getting off oxygen, though I anticipate we will see improvement in other
parameters, too.”
Patients on both arms of the multicenter trial received all
standard care and treatment. The participants were in the United States,
Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Bulgaria, and they had been infected
with both the delta and omicron variants. The drug is effective regardless of
the variant type, Gordon and company officials said.
Sabizabulin was given in a 9-milligram dose in a capsule
that was taken once a day. It doesn’t require refrigeration, and the capsule
can be given by mouth or opened up so that the contents can be added to a
feeding tube.
The drug is intended only for hospitalised patients at this
point, so making it accessible to patients in the United States will be simpler
than making it available to outpatients, which requires distributing it to
pharmacies and educating general doctors about its use.
Sabizabulin works by disrupting the transport of the
coronavirus through microtubules in cells. “It disrupts these ‘highways’ and
breaks them down, so the virus can’t get from Point A to Point B,” Steiner
said.
The disruption also interferes with the movement of the
body’s own cytokines, which works to tamp down inflammation, he added.
©2022 The New York Times Company