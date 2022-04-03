Cuts in Britain could cause a COVID-19 data drought

As more countries loosen their policies toward living
with COVID-19 rather than snuffing it out, health experts worry that monitoring
systems will become weaker, making it more difficult to predict new surges and
to make sense of emerging variants.
“Things are going to get harder now,” said Samuel
Scarpino, a managing director at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic
Prevention Institute. “And right as things get hard, we’re dialling back the
data systems.”
Since the alpha variant emerged in fall 2020, Britain
has served as a bellwether, tracking that variant as well as delta and omicron
before they arrived in the US. After a slow start, US genomic surveillance
efforts have steadily improved with a modest increase in funding.
“This might actually put the US in more of a
leadership position,” said Kristian Andersen, a virus expert at Scripps
Research Institute in La Jolla, California.
At the start of the pandemic, Britain was especially
well prepared to set up a world-class virus tracking programme. The country was
already home to many experts on virus evolution, it had large labs ready to
sequence viral genes, and it could link that sequencing to electronic records
from its National Health Service.
In March 2020, British researchers created a consortium
to sequence as many viral genomes as they could lay hands on. Some samples came
from tests that people took when they felt ill, others came from hospitals, and
still others came from national surveys.
That last category was especially important, experts
said. By testing hundreds of thousands of people at random each month, the
researchers could detect new variants and outbreaks among people who did not
even know they were sick, rather than waiting for tests to come from clinics or
hospitals.
“The community testing has been the most rapid
indicator of changes to the epidemic, and it’s also been the most rapid
indicator of the appearance of new variants,” said Christophe Fraser, a public
health researcher at the University of Oxford. “It’s really the key tool.”
By late 2020, Britain was performing genomic
sequencing on thousands of virus samples a week from surveys and tests,
supplying online databases with more than half of the world’s coronavirus
genomes. That December, this data allowed researchers to identify alpha, the
first coronavirus variant, in an outbreak in southeastern England.
A few other countries stood out for their efforts to
track the virus’s evolution. Denmark set up an ambitious system for sequencing
most of its positive coronavirus tests. Israel combined viral tracking with
aggressive vaccination, quickly producing evidence last summer that the
vaccines were becoming less effective — data that other countries leaned on in
their decision to approve boosters.
But Britain remained the exemplar in not only
sequencing viral genomes, but combining that information with medical records
and public health research to make sense of the variants.
“The UK really set itself up to give information to
the whole world,” said Jeffrey Barrett, the former director of the COVID-19
Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Britain.
Even in the past few weeks, Britain’s surveillance
systems were giving the world crucial information about the BA.2 subvariant of
omicron. British researchers established that the variant does not pose a
greater risk of hospitalization than other forms of omicron but is more
transmissible.
On Friday, two of the country’s routine virus surveys
were shut down and a third was scaled back, baffling Fraser and many other
researchers, particularly when those surveys now show that Britain’s COVID-19
infection rates are estimated to have reached a record high: 1 in 13 people.
The government also stopped paying for free tests and either cancelled or
paused contact-tracing apps and sewage sampling programs.
“I don’t understand what the strategy is, to put
together these very large instruments and then dismantle them,” Fraser said.
The cuts have come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has
called for Britain to “learn to live with this virus.” When the government
released its plans in February, it pointed to the success of the country’s
vaccination program and the high costs of various virus programmes. Although it
would be scaling back surveillance, it said, “the government will continue to
monitor cases, in hospital settings in particular, including using genomic
sequencing, which will allow some insights into the evolution of the virus.”
It is true that life with COVID-19 is different now
than it was back in the spring of 2020. Vaccines drastically reduce the risk of
hospitalization and death — at least in countries that have vaccinated enough
people. Antiviral pills and other treatments can further blunt COVID-19's
devastation, although they are still in short supply in much of the world.
Supplying free tests and running large-scale surveys
is expensive, Barrett acknowledged, and after two years, it made sense that
countries would look for ways to curb spending. “I do understand it’s a tricky
position for governments,” he said.
But he expressed worry that cutting back too far on
genomic surveillance would leave Britain unprepared for a new variant. “You
don’t want to be blind on that,” he said.
With a reduction in testing, Steven Paterson, a
geneticist at the University of Liverpool, pointed out that Britain will have
fewer viruses to sequence. He estimated the sequencing output could drop by
80%.
“Whichever way you look at it, it’s going to lead very
much to a degradation of the insight that we can have, either into the numbers
of infections or our ability to spot new variants as they come through,”
Paterson said.
Experts warned that it will be difficult to restart
surveillance programs of the coronavirus, known formally as SARS-CoV-2, when a
new variant emerges.
“If there’s one thing we know about SARS-CoV-2, it’s
that it always surprises us,” said Paul Elliott, a public health researcher at
Imperial College London and a lead investigator on one of the community surveys
being cut. “Things can change really, really quickly.”
Other countries are also applying a live-with-COVID-19
philosophy to their surveillance. Denmark’s testing rate has dropped nearly 90%
from its January peak. The Danish government announced March 10 that tests
would be required only for certain medical reasons, such as pregnancy.
Astrid Iversen, an Oxford virus expert who has
consulted for the Danish government, expressed worry that the country was
trying to convince itself the pandemic was over. “The virus hasn’t gotten the
email,” she said.
With the drop in testing, she said, the daily case
count in Denmark does not reflect the true state of the pandemic as well as
before. But the country is ramping up widespread testing of wastewater, which
might work well enough to monitor new variants. If the wastewater revealed an
alarming spike, the country could start its testing again.
“I feel confident that Denmark will be able to scale
up,” she said.
Israel has also seen a drastic drop in testing, but
Ran Balicer, director of the Clalit Research Institute, said the country’s
health care systems will continue to track variants and monitor the
effectiveness of vaccines. “For us, living with COVID does not mean ignoring
COVID,” he said.
While Britain and Denmark have been cutting back on
surveillance, one country offers a model of robust-yet-affordable virus
monitoring: South Africa.
South Africa rose to prominence in November, when
researchers there first discovered omicron. The feat was all the more
impressive given that the country sequences only a few hundred virus genomes a
week.
Tulio de Oliveira, director of South Africa’s Centre
for Epidemic Response & Innovation, credited the design of the survey for
its success. He and his colleagues randomly pick out test results from every
province across the country to sequence. That method ensures that a bias in
their survey does not lead them to miss something important.
It also means that they run much leaner operations
than those of richer countries. Since its start in early 2020, the survey has
cost just $2.1 million. “It’s much more sustainable,” de Oliveira said.
In contrast, many countries in Africa and Asia have
yet to start any substantial sequencing. “We are blind to many parts of the
world,” said Elodie Ghedin, a viral genomics expert at the US National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The US has travelled a course of its own. In early
2021, when the alpha variant swept across the country, American researchers
were sequencing only a tiny fraction of positive COVID-19 tests. “We were far
behind Britain,” Ghedin said.
Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention has helped state and local public health departments start doing
their own sequencing of virus genomes. While countries like Britain and Denmark
pull back on surveillance, the US is still ramping up its efforts. Last month,
the CDC announced a $185 million initiative to support sequencing centers at
universities.
Still, budget fights in Washington are bringing
uncertainty to the country’s long-term surveillance. And the US faces obstacles
that other wealthy countries do not.
Without a national health care system, the country
cannot link each virus sample with a person’s medical records. And the US has
not set up a regularly updated national survey of the sort that has served the
United Kingdom and South Africa so well.
“All scientists would love it if we had something like
that,” Ghedin said. “But we have to work with the confines of our system.”
