MOST UNVACCINATED CHILDREN LACK ANTIBODIES AFTER COVID-19
Most children and adolescents do not have COVID-19
antibodies in their blood after recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, new data
has confirmed.
Starting in October 2020, researchers in Texas recruited 218
subjects between the ages of 5 and 19 who had recovered from COVID infections
at some point in the past. Each provided three blood samples, at three-month
intervals. More than 90% were unvaccinated when they enrolled in the study. The
first blood test showed infection-related antibodies in only one-third of the
children, the researchers reported online Friday in Paediatrics. Six months
later, only half of those with the antibodies still had them. The study was
designed to detect the presence of antibodies, which are only one component of
the immune system's defences, not the amount of antibodies. The level of
protection even in those with antibodies is unclear. Researchers found no
differences based on whether a child was asymptomatic, severity of symptoms,
when they had the virus or due to weight or gender.
"It was the same for everyone," Sarah Messiah of
UTHealth School of Public Health Dallas, said in a statement. "Some parents...
think just because their child has had COVID-19, they are now protected and
don't need to get the vaccine," Messiah said. "We have a great tool
available to give children additional protection by getting their
vaccine."
A booster shot of an experimental vaccine being developed by
SK Bioscience Co 302440.KS has shown "durable protection" against the
omicron variant in Rhesus macaques, according to new data.
The monkeys had received two initial doses of the vaccine
plus a booster 6 or 12 months later. Blood samples from the boosted primates
showed "remarkably high" levels of antibodies that could neutralise
both the original strain of the virus and the omicron variant that caused infections
to soar, the researchers reported on Sunday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.
The animals' second-line immune defences were also "substantial and
persistent," they said. The vaccine, called GBP510, triggers responses
from the immune system by delivering copies of a key part of the spike protein
from the surface of the coronavirus. The protein "subunits" are
studded onto nanoparticles to resemble the virus itself. These components are
supplemented with an adjuvant from GSK that boosts the immune system's responses,
explained Bali Pulendran of Stanford University in California.
"Vaccination with two doses... followed a year later by
a booster shot... plus adjuvant, led to highly durable antibody responses and
protection against omicron infection, even six months later," Pulendran
said. Large late-stage trials of GBP510 in humans are underway.
AstraZeneca drug less protective vs omicron in transplant
patients
The AstraZeneca antibody shots given to prevent COVID-19 in
high-risk children and adults with weakened immune systems do not adequately
protect organ transplant recipients from the omicron variant, researchers
found.
The drug, Evusheld, did protect against the Delta variant in
kidney transplant recipients, and lab test results released on Monday show
Evusheld can neutralise omicron in mice, including the highly contagious BA.2
version. But among 416 kidney recipients treated with Evusheld after omicron
became the predominant variant, 9.4% developed symptomatic breakthrough
infections, with one-in-three of those patients requiring hospitalisation,
researchers reported on Saturday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. Two patients
died of COVID-19. In lab experiments, the researchers exposed the BA.1 version
of omicron that caused the massive winter surge to blood samples from 15
Evusheld-treated patients. None of the samples could neutralise the virus.
The US Food and Drug Administration recently advised that
higher doses of Evusheld are likely needed to prevent omicron infections, and
that patients who received the originally approved shots should receive booster
doses. The researchers said kidney transplant recipients "should be
advised to maintain sanitary protection measures and undergo vaccine
boosters."