AstraZeneca COVID drug neutralises omicron sub-variants in study

Data from the study by the Washington
University showed the therapy reduced the amount of virus detected in samples
of all tested omicron subvariants in mice lungs, the London-listed drugmaker
said on Monday. The study has yet to be peer reviewed.
The therapy, Evusheld, was tested against the
BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 subvariants of omicron and it was also shown to limit
inflammation in the lungs.
"The findings further support Evusheld as
a potential important option to help protect vulnerable patients such as the
immunocompromised who could face poor outcomes if they were to become infected
with COVID-19," senior AstraZeneca executive John Perez said.
The World Health Organization said last week
figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger
problem, as the omicron and BA.2 variants spread amid the easing of
restrictions and testing.
Vaccines rely on an intact immune system to
develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, but Evusheld contains
lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the
virus in case of an infection.
The results come after Britain last week
approved the therapy for preventing infections in adults with poor immune
response. Evusheld is currently under a European review and has been authorised
in the United States.