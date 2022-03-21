As omicron surges and economy suffers, China tweaks ‘zero COVID’

Now, in year
three of the pandemic, and faced with the rise of a stealthy and rapidly
spreading variant, Xi is trying to fine-tune the playbook, ordering officials
to quash outbreaks — but also to limit the economic pain involved.
As China
grapples with the country’s largest outbreak since the pandemic began in Wuhan
more than two years ago, Beijing says its measures should be more precise in
scope. Officials are now promoting policies that to much of the world might
either seem obvious, such as allowing the use of at-home test kits, or still
extreme, such as sending people to centralised isolated facilities instead of
hospitals.
But in
China, where no effort has been spared to stamp out the virus, these point to a
notable shift. Last week, for the first time, Xi urged officials to reduce the
effect of the country’s COVID response on people’s livelihoods.
The
adjustments are largely out of necessity. So far, the number of cases remains
relatively low, and only two deaths have been reported in the latest wave. But
many of the more than 32,000 cases reported across two dozen provinces in
recent weeks have been of the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron.
The
mushrooming of outbreaks around the country could quickly overwhelm the medical
system if every person who tested positive were sent to a hospital, as was
required until recently. It could wear down the armies of community workers and
neighborhood volunteers tasked with organizing mass PCR tests for millions of
people every day and checking on residents under quarantine. Lengthy,
unpredictable lockdowns could wipe out the already razor-thin profits of many
factories or lead to layoffs of service workers.
In his
remarks to top officials last week, Xi said officials should strive for
“maximum effect” with “minimum cost” in controlling the virus, reflecting
concerns about the economy’s slowing growth. Yet his order to swiftly contain
the outbreaks underscored a broader question about how far his rhetoric on
controlling costs would go. On Friday, Chinese health officials emphasized to
reporters that the effort to be more targeted did not amount to a relaxing of
the policy.
Dali Yang, a
professor of political science at the University of Chicago, said Xi was
signaling a “willingness to adapt and to reduce the disruptions to the
economy,” but not that the government was giving up control.
The ruling
Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach creates high costs for officials
should outbreaks occur under their watch, Yang said, pointing to the recent
firings of top officials in the city of Jilin and a district in the city of
Changchun as examples. State media reported that more than two dozen officials
had been dismissed in recent weeks, accused of negligence in responding to the
outbreaks.
For many in
China, everyday life has been upended since the latest wave began. Tens of
millions of people are now under some form of lockdown. Factories have
suspended work, and truck traffic has been delayed, snarling already-frayed
supply chains. In some areas of the major metropolises of Shenzhen and
Shanghai, life has ground to a halt as offices and schools have been shuttered
and residents have been ordered to stay in their homes.
In Shanghai,
authorities have avoided imposing a citywide lockdown, using contact tracing
instead to contain neighborhoods deemed high risk. Still, the restrictions have
hit the bottom line for businesses, such as a spicy hot pot restaurant in the
upscale Xuhui district of Shanghai.
Zhang Liang,
owner of the restaurant, said his profits had plunged by more than 80% since
the lockdowns began. He was worried about his bills.
“We’re still
open, but no one is coming,” Zhang said.
The lockdown
is taking a toll on residents in other ways. Tang Min, a 37-year-old gas
station worker in a town in Jilin province, was among residents ordered to stay
at home. Days later, she was running out of the prescription medicine she takes
to treat her depression.
She called
the local government hotline, and neighborhood volunteers eventually brought
her more medicine, just before she would have run out.
“When I
don’t take medicine, I don’t feel like I have much to live for,” Tang said in a
telephone interview.
China’s
stringent virus controls still appear to enjoy widespread support, with people
hoping to avoid the devastation COVID has wrought on hospitals and communities
around the world. But in recent weeks, there have been signs that the public’s
patience is wearing thin.
When Zhang
Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert from Shanghai, suggested in the
summer that China should learn to live with the virus, he was attacked online
as a puppet of foreigners. Now, people online have started debating the
question of how long the measures will last. Some have even joked that the
government should “lie flat,” a reference to a popular term among Chinese
millennials for pushing back against societal pressures by doing less.
“People seem
to be increasingly fed up with these excessive anti-COVID measures,” said
Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall
University.
But the
outbreak in Hong Kong — where patients on gurneys have been parked outside
hospitals and body bags have piled up in wards — has shocked many in the
mainland. Charts showing high COVID death rates in Hong Kong, where many older
residents are unvaccinated, have been ricocheting around Chinese social media.
The toll on
older people in Hong Kong has spurred officials in China to redouble efforts to
boost vaccinations among the country’s vulnerable groups. More than 87 percent
of China’s population has been fully vaccinated. But among people ages 80 and
older, just over half have had two shots, and less than 20% have received a
booster, Zeng Yixin, a vice minister of the National Health Commission, said
Friday.
Officials
have announced plans to send vaccination trucks to inoculate the many older
Chinese who live in less accessible rural areas. Misinformation about the
vaccines and a lack of urgency stemming from the relatively low number of cases
have exacerbated the problem.
For months,
Li Man, a 69-year-old housewife in Beijing, put off getting vaccinated,
believing that she was at low risk for contracting the virus because she did
not often go out. Eventually, at the urging of her daughter, she got the jab a
few months ago. But in a telephone interview, she said she still felt it had
been unnecessary.
“China’s
situation is way better than in the United States or other Western countries,”
Li said.
Li’s
confidence points to the high stakes the government faces as it tries to
calibrate its response. Beijing has touted China’s low number of deaths from
the virus as a sign of the superiority of the country’s top-down, centralized
system. A failure to contain the latest surge could erode the party’s
legitimacy.
With each
new variant, tracing the chain of transmission has become more difficult. Last
month, a village near Shenzhen was locked down for nearly three weeks. The
community was later cleared, and the lockdown was lifted. But within a few
days, cases began to emerge, and the village was placed under lockdown again.
In allowing
the use of at-home test kits, officials have said that the onus was on
residents to report any positive results to their local authorities. Jiao
Yahui, an official with China’s National Health Commission, said Friday that
people would be punished if they failed to do so, but she did not specify what
the consequences might be.
Even if
authorities succeed in quashing all infections in the current wave, it will
only be a matter of time before the next outbreak, said Jin Dongyan, a virus
expert at the University of Hong Kong. That is why, he said, China urgently
needs to come up with a road map to learn how to live with the virus.
“It’s the
only option,” Jin said. “It’s almost impossible now to come back to zero.”
