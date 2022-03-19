Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years

The total caseload from the disease reached 1,950,527, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

Another passed another day without COVID-19 deaths, leaving the toll unchanged at 29,114.

As many as 7,372 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.83 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 38 infections.

Another 1,014 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,869,634.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.85 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 468.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.