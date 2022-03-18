Moderna asks FDA for authorisation for a second booster for all adults

The request is likely to intensify the latest round of
an ongoing scientific debate over how long protection from the two most-used
vaccines in the United States lasts in the face of new variants.
On Tuesday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech,
asked for emergency authorisation for a second booster for those 65 and older.
The request was based heavily on data from Israel, where such shots are authorised
for a somewhat broader group.
Federal health officials have said they are concerned
about waning potency of the booster shot that was authorized for Moderna and
Pfizer in the fall. Although there are indications that regulators could move
swiftly on Pfizer’s request, it is unclear how favourably they will view
Moderna’s more sweeping application.
Moderna said its request covered all adults, so the
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and health care providers could
determine the appropriate use of a second booster, including for those at
higher risk of COVID-19 disease because of age or underlying medical
conditions. Pfizer said the request was partly based on recent data on how well
its vaccine protected against the omicron variant in the United States and
Israel.
Outside scientists are sharply divided over whether
another dose is necessary now, and if so, for whom. “I’m a strong proponent of
giving a second booster now,” said Dr Peter J Hotez, a vaccine expert at the
Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
He said the first booster shot had “made a huge
difference” in bolstering protection against hospitalisation and even infection
from the omicron variant.
“It’s also clear that protection is waning now pretty
quickly a few months after your third dose,” he said. “So it’s short-lived. The
hope is that a second booster would restore it.”
But Dr Jesse L Goodman, a former chief scientist for
the FDA, said: “While protection is waning against mild infections, without
more information we do not yet know to what extent, if any, protection is
waning against severe disease.” Nor is it clear, he said, “to what degree and
for how long another booster might help.”
Among the data the companies cited was a study released
last month by the CDC that found the effectiveness of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s
vaccines against hospitalization dropped from 91% two months after a booster
shot to 78% after four months. The study presented a broad snapshot; it did not
break down hospitalisations by age, presence of underlying conditions or other
factors.
© 2022 The New York Times Company