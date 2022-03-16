Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for second straight day

The government registered 182 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour count, the lowest since Nov 20, raising the caseload to 1,950,124, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 13,179 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.38 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 118 infections.

Another 1,192 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,865,600.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.67 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 461.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.