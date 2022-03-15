Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Mar 2022 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 04:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded no new deaths from COVID-19 in a day for the first time since Dec 9, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,112.

The government registered 217 new cases of the coronavirus in a 24-hour count, raising the caseload to 1,949,942, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 14,049 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.54 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 175 infections.

Another 1,600 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,864,408.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.61 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 459.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.04 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

