Pandemic fears give way to a rush for bomb shelters

“We have
found ourselves in the midst of this giant cyclone of demand,” said Giulio
Cavicchioli, as he showed off an underground air filtration system that
“cleans” radioactive particles, nerve gas and other biological agents and
played a video tour of a nuclear shelter that was “ready to use.”
His company,
Minus Energie, has gone from working on 50 bunkers in the past 22 years to
fielding 500 inquiries in the past two weeks.
“It’s a
hysteria for construction of bunkers,” he said, driven by the fear of Russian
nuclear warheads reaching across Europe. “It’s much scarier now.”
In the days
since President Vladimir Putin of Russia launched his war on Ukraine, and put
his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” the intensifying violence
and the legacy of two world wars has revived fears in Europe of nuclear
calamity for the first time in decades.
Europe has
already spent two years on high alert against the pandemic. But now the
manifestations of its anxieties and desires for self-defense have shifted from
the masks, vaccines and lockdowns of COVID-19 to the bunkers, iodine pills and
air raid sirens of nuclear war.
From Italy
to Sweden, Belgium to Britain, the specter of nuclear war, which had seemed a
relic of the past, is permeating a new generation of European consciousness.
And it is prompting a new look at defense infrastructure, survival guides and
fallout shelters that not long ago were the purview of camouflage-wearing,
assault-weapon-toting survivalists or paranoid billionaires.
“We are
extremely concerned by the nuclear safety, security and safeguards risks caused
by the Russian invasion on Ukraine,” the European Union said in statement
Wednesday.
“Since the
fall of the Soviet Union, we’ve all forgotten about it and put it to bed,
until, you know, the madman invaded,” said Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former
commander of the United Kingdom’s and NATO’s Chemical, Biological and Nuclear
Defense Forces, and now a visiting fellow at Magdalene College, Cambridge.
He said that
bunkers across Europe “have fallen into disrepair” and were decayed.
“We are
completely unprepared,” de Bretton-Gordon said. “But each day that it goes
forward, it’s becoming more of a reality that actually this is something maybe
we need to think about in some detail.”
Countries
that sit closer to Russia are already thinking about it.
Finland, on
Russia’s western border, has maintained high military readiness for years,
regularly testing alarms, and has a “long tradition of preparedness,” according
to Petri Toivonen, the secretary-general for Finland’s Secretariat of the Security
Committee. He wrote in an email that “we have been continuously constructing
shelters.”
He added
that “at the moment our capacity is for approximately 4,000,000 people in
approximately 50,000 shelters.”
In Sweden,
Russia’s annexation of Crimea jump-started a “total defense” strategy that had
eased after the fall of the Soviet Union. Now, Sweden’s Civil Contingencies
Agency is testing its air-raid warning system and circulating a Cold
War-era-style precautionary pamphlet. The 20-page guide includes a checklist
for basic supplies to get from the supermarket to survive on the run or in a
shelter.
Even farther
afield, demand for bunkers and fallout shelters is increasing, penetrating a
market broader than just the wealthy.
“Picture it
like a chalet, but underground,” said Mathieu Séranne, the founder of Artemis
Protection, a French maker of prefabricated luxury bunkers with air-filtration
systems, which cost at least a half-million euros per shelter.
Previously,
only “really wealthy people” were interested in them, he said.
“But then,
two weeks ago, we started receiving tons and tons of demand from normal
people,” Séranne said. “We had to change our whole commercial strategy.”
He said that
he had received about 300 inquiries, and that he was selling stripped-down
shelters that are much cheaper — about 140,000 euros, or about $152,000 — and
smaller “to adapt to this new demand.” Ten bare-bones bunkers were already in
production, he said.
But he said
France lagged far behind its neighbor, Switzerland, in preparedness. The Swiss
passed legislation in the 1960s requiring nuclear shelters in residential
buildings. While the obligation was more recently softened, the reinforced
steel doors and gas filters of bunkers are familiar aspects in houses around the
country. There are also more than 350,000 communal bunkers — including one
shelter atop a Lucerne highway for 20,000 people — that could protect the
entire population.
De
Bretton-Gordon said that almost all of the roughly 650 bunkers in use after
World War II in Britain were no longer operational, some were tourist
attractions and at least one was now used as a fine wine cellar. The few that
still worked served government officials.
Outside the
bunkers, others are seeking protection from iodine pills, which, when taken
correctly, can help absorb radiation in the thyroid and help prevent cancer
from exposure to it.
Belgium is
meeting a sharp increase in demand with packs of pills free for anyone with a
Belgian identity card. Michael Storme, an official with the country’s
Pharmacists’ Union, told the Belgian news agency Belga that Monday alone, the
country’s pharmacies distributed more than 30,000 boxes. Demand has also gone
up in the Netherlands and Finland.
In Italy,
iodine-based vitamins have been flying off the shelves.
“It’s the
new trend,” said Stefano Franceschini, a pharmacist in Rome. “People buy
vitamins with small quantities of iodine in it, without a clear understanding
of what those are and what could really shield them in case of a nuclear
explosion. Basically out of fear.”
Andrea Neri,
a pharmacist in central Trieste, a city in Italy’s northeast, added that the
vitamins were probably useless, but that at least they were not dangerous.
“Potassium
iodide was taken in the 1980s after the Chernobyl explosion, but it is a poison
and is available only under medical prescription,” he said. “Most people who
inquire about it give up once they find out that they need to ask their general
practitioner.”
De
Bretton-Gordon said iodine pills could do only so much and the best prevention
was averting the conflict — and readiness.
“Briefings
to civilians on what to do and how to survive,” like many countries had during
the Cold War, de Bretton-Gordon said, could teach people to shield themselves
behind stone walls that blocked radiation or to avoid drinking contaminated water.
But he also
said that Europe should be “hugely concerned” about Russian accusations
pertaining to chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, which both he and the
White House called a possible false-flag operation to lay the groundwork for
the potential use of such weapons.
Putin, he
said, appeared to have already used a deadly military-grade nerve agent for a
poisoning in Salisbury, England, where de Bretton-Gordon lived.
“I think we
need to sit up and listen,” he added.
Cavicchioli
agreed. But as he walked around his office with a beeping Geiger counter, he
said he would prefer the new demand to taper off if it meant the end of a war
that he called “a tragedy without end.”
As he
returned to his office — where he said that day he had received 20 emails and
phone calls from potential clients “who can’t sleep at night” — he said that
there was a misplaced view of bunker owners as doomsday enthusiasts.
“Someone who
has a bunker is an optimist,” he said. “They believe there will be something
afterwards — that life will go on.”
