After 2 years of pandemic life, turn toward normalcy is a shake-up

But after signs of progress and exhaustion, even
cities and states with the strictest coronavirus precautions have been rolling
them back. For millions of Americans who kept their masks on and socially
distanced long after much of the country abandoned safety measures, it is a
moment that has stirred relief but also disappointment, frustration and queasy
ambivalence.
“I’m confused at how we go so sharply from one extreme
to the other,” said Lindsey Liss, 47, an artist and mother of four teenagers in
Chicago, which lifted its indoor mask mandate for businesses late last month. “I
feel like I’m missing something. If we finally got it under control, why
wouldn’t we ease back into things and test it out rather than jump all the way
in?”
In places like Florida and Texas, people have been
living for months with few if any restrictions. But residents of
COVID-19-cautious cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco
said they were now trying to figure out the new rules of the road after two
years of anxious vigilance.
Should they let themselves go maskless in public? Would
they make others feel uncomfortable at the supermarket or gym? They worried
about alienating or infecting vulnerable friends and family. Some parents said
they were glad their children could finally attend school without a mask, while
others worried that children still too young to get vaccinated were now at
greater risk of infection.
Several people said they felt whipsawed as Democratic
mayors and governors who once championed safety measures as a public good and
emblem of civic virtue now seemed ready to turn the page on a pandemic that,
while easing, is still killing more than 1,000 people every day across the
United States.
“We’ve built up this armour of strategies to reduce
transmission, and it’s just hard to take that armour off,” said Marcel Moran,
an instructor at the University of California, Berkeley, who taught his first
unmasked classes this past week after the university dropped its indoor
requirement.
Moran had always found it annoying to lecture for
three hours with a mask, so he was glad to remove it. He said most of his 70
students still wore masks as they sat and discussed urban planning, with the
classroom windows and doors thrown open for ventilation.
The mandates are lifting at a hopeful moment for the
national coronavirus outlook. New cases have plummeted from the height of the
winter omicron surge, falling to 36,000 a day from a peak of 800,000, and the
number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has fallen by 75%.
In New York City, fewer than 700 new infections are
being reported daily, about 2% of the number seen at omicron's peak.
But as the country approaches the grim milestone of 1
million deaths, the pace of new vaccinations has slowed, rising just slightly
since the beginning of the year. About 65% of Americans are now fully
vaccinated, and children younger than 5 remain ineligible to be vaccinated.
After so many false victories and deadly surges in the
past two years, many people said they feared dropping their guard now only to
invite a pernicious new variant to dash their hopes yet again.
Customers at a coffee shop where mask mandates have been dropped in downtown Chicago, March 10, 2022. The New York Times
In interviews, Americans concerned with the easing of
restrictions said they were bewildered by what felt like an abrupt change,
especially given the enduring threat that COVID-19 poses to older people and
those with disabilities and weakened immune systems.
“It feels like we’ve truly been left to die,” said
Elizabeth Kestrel Rogers, a writer in Mountain View, California, with cystic
fibrosis. “It seems too much too soon, like people are giving up because they
can’t be bothered anymore.”
Rogers said she and many friends would keep wearing
masks. She was frustrated that the state had offered little advice for how
people with disabilities or weakened immune systems should confront a world
where even the most cautious places seem intent on marching back to normal.
“How are we supposed to go to work?” she asked. “How
are we supposed to get groceries and basic supplies and see doctors?”
Elected leaders have faced relentless pressure to undo
virus restrictions from conservatives and protests like the trucker convoy
circling the Beltway in Washington, DC Others say the restrictions are no
longer worth the price of isolation, depression, rising crime and damage to
children’s educations.
Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
now says that about 98% of Americans live in communities where they no longer
need to wear masks. Passengers must still wear masks on planes, buses and
public transit through at least April 18, but the CDC said Thursday that it was
beginning to review its guidelines for masking on public transit.
As mandates end, public opinion surveys show that
Americans are still concerned about the pandemic; half or more support masking
and other restrictions to control the spread of the virus.
The easing has also troubled public health officials
like Thomas LaVeist, the dean of public health at Tulane University who also
serves as co-chair of Louisiana’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
“Everyone is worn out. Everyone is exhausted. I am as
well,” he said recently. “But we lost 1,400 Americans yesterday to COVID, and
we’ll probably lose another 1,400 today. And I don’t think anything has
happened that suggests to me that vaccine mandates and mask mandates should be
lifted.”
Other wary Americans said they felt safe going
unmasked but worried about offending or infecting friends and family. Some said
that loosening restrictions would actually make them feel less secure about
going to supermarkets or bookstores, driving them back into their homes.
“We just haven’t learned,” Dr David Goldberg, 32, an
internal medicine physician, said as he and his wife took their 1-year-old
daughter, Isabel, for a walk through their neighbourhood in Richmond, Virginia.
Parents of children younger than 5 said they had been
left exposed as the restrictions lapsed.
Goldberg said he was acutely worried about the risk of
COVID-19 for Isabel, especially given so many uncertainties about the virus’s
long-term effects on children. He said he was standing in line at a grocery
store recently when a man next to him complained that he did not feel well.
“I was like, Dude, what are you doing?” Goldberg said.
“I feel for parents who are just waiting. They feel left behind. Kids can get
sick and they can die.”
In New York City, where people still remember the
wails of ambulances early in the pandemic and images of morgue trailers outside
hospitals, there was a mix of relief and worry in response to Mayor Eric Adams'
decision to repeal mask mandates in schools and let people back into
restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment spaces without proof of vaccination.
Residents in Elmhurst, Queens, one of the city’s
neighbourhoods hit hardest by COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic,
were particularly wary. Neha Shah, 25, worried about her diabetic father and
said she had been trying to avoid tightly packed restaurants and cafes.
“I just feel like it’s for public safety,” Shah said.
“I’m not OK with them being dropped.”
For Emily Suardy, a barista at Furman’s Coffee in
Brooklyn, masks could not come off soon enough. They made work in her small
coffee shop hot and uncomfortable, and she felt safe going about her daily life
given that she and her co-workers, friends and family were vaccinated.
Even if there is a spike in positive COVID-19 cases or
another variant pops up, she said, she would be reluctant to go back to masking
up inside unless the city reinstates its mandate.
“I’m really tired of it,” Suardy said. “If it’s not
mandatory, I won’t use it.”
That was not the case with one of New York’s most
well-known recovering COVID-19 patients, Broadway icon Patti LuPone.
For two years, LuPone said she had taken every
precaution. But as omicron ebbed, she said, she had started going out and grown
a bit lax about mask-wearing. Then, late last month, she tested positive before
a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” and had to leave the theatre.
For 10 days, LuPone had to isolate, a lady who lunched
alone in her apartment as she coped with flu-like symptoms and fatigue.
“I never want to have another bowl of chicken soup
again in my life,” she said. “I’m not going to be lax about it the way I was. I
didn’t think about putting my mask on going into the theatre. I was putting
other people at risk.”
She returned to the show this past week and said it
was reassuring to again see a theatre full of people in masks. Broadway
audiences must wear masks through at least April, and LuPone worried about the
consequences of undoing that rule.
“These theatres are small and these seats are very
close together,” she said. “We’re not out of this.”
