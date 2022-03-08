Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential

The US biotechnology company also said it will
make its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology available to researchers working on
new vaccines for emerging and neglected diseases through a program called mRNA
Access.
Moderna announced its strategy ahead of the
Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit sponsored by the UK government and the
Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international
coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats.
Moderna is already collaborating with partners
on vaccines against some of the 15 pathogens, which include Chikungunya,
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Dengue, Ebola, Malaria, Marburg, Lassa fever,
MERS and COVID-19.
Those collaborations include a Nipah virus
vaccine with the US National Institutes of Health and an HIV vaccine with the
Gates Foundation and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, Moderna
President Stephen Hoge said in an interview.
The company will either seek out new partners
for the others or develop them internally, he said.
Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told a
virtual press briefing on Monday that the 15 viruses are known threats that have
not been addressed by many large drugmakers. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has
killed six million people worldwide and sickened millions more, has made clear
that needs to change, Bancel said.
"Too many lives were lost in the last few
years,” he said.
Early in the COVID pandemic, Moderna pledged
not to enforce its vaccine patents during the emergency phase of the health
crisis.
That has allowed for development of a vaccine
manufacturing plant in Africa backed by the World Health Organization as part
of a pilot project to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how to
make COVID-19 vaccines.
Moderna said it will make that pledge
permanent for the 92 low- and middle income countries that qualify for
assistance under the COVAX Advance Market Commitment led by the GAVI vaccine
alliance.
A company spokesperson said Moderna will not
enforce patents for COVID-19 vaccines developed in South Africa by WHO-backed
Afrigen Biologics for AMC-92 low- and middle-income countries.
Although it will not enforce its patents in
these countries, Hoge said Moderna does not intend to share its vaccine
technology with the WHO-backed technology transfer hub in South Africa, in
spite of lobbying efforts by the organisation.
Earlier on Monday, the company said it will
set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce mRNA
vaccines, including against COVID-19.
As part of its future pandemic plan, Moderna
intends to make its technology available to academic research labs to test
their own theories for vaccines to address emerging and neglected diseases.
Hoge said some of these may eventually result in partnerships with Moderna to
address the 15 priority pathogens.
"What we want to make sure happens is
that scientists who have great ideas for how they could make vaccines will be
able to access our standards and technology, almost as if they worked at
Moderna," Hoge said.
Initially, the program will start with a few
academic labs, but Hoge expects it to expand rapidly. He sees the program as a
way to expand discovery of vaccines using mRNA technology.
"We want to make sure that we allow
others to explore the space that frankly, we can't get to," he said.
"And that's really what this is about."