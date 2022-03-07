Bangladesh is preparing to administer COVID vaccines to younger children

“We’ve vaccinated those above 12 years old. Now we will vaccinate the students below 12 years old,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque said after an emergency meeting on vaccination at the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday.

He said discussions with the primary and mass communication ministry was ongoing. “They have said they're preparing lists of the students.”

But the vaccination programme for younger children will entirely depend on the approval of the World Health Organization as the authorities will need to readjust the doses for the students.

“The work will begin once we get their approval.”

Bangladesh launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb 7 2021. After nine more months, the programme to inoculate students aged between 12 and 17 began with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to the DGHS, more than 17 million children of that age group got the first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 13.46 million also got the second dose.

People stand shoulder to shoulder as they wait for the coronavirus vaccine at Dhaka North City Corporation’s COVID-19 hospital in Mohakhali during a mass inoculation drive on Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Those who received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine during a mass inoculation drive from Feb 26 will get the second dose from Mar 28, the health minister said.

The government launched the drive with a target to administer 10 million first doses in a day, but later extended the programme by two days.

Maleque said around 22.5 million people got the vaccine in the three-day campaign.

In total, nearly 38.6 million people are waiting for their second doses, he said.

The DGHS said more than 125.5 million have received the first dose of the vaccine. Out of them, over 86.84 million got the second dose as well.