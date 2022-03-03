Pfizer to provide 10 mln courses of COVID pill to developing countries

The Fund's head of strategy for policy, Harley
Feldbaum, said Pfizer had committed to at least that many doses and could
increase shipments later if organizations involved show they are able to
distribute the pills well, noting most will be available toward the end of the
year.
"That's obviously not enough or
sufficient" to meet the need in those countries, said Feldbaum, during an
online meeting of non-government organizations (NGOs), activists and academics
hosted by influential consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.
It is unclear whether there is funding
available globally to buy the pills and pay for the infrastructure necessary to
distribute them.
Pfizer has said it will charge less for the
drug in lower income countries, but has not disclosed a price. For wealthy
countries, it said it plans to charge around $700 per treatment course - though
its US deal priced Paxlovid at $530.
"We are working with the ACT-A
partnership on supply of Paxlovid for low- and lower middle-income countries as
part of our commitment to equitable access for the COVID-19 oral
treatment," Pfizer spokesperson Kit Longley said in a statement without
providing details.
The Global Fund is part of the Access to
COVID-19 Accelerator partnership (ACT-A), an effort by governments and NGOs
like the World Health Organization to procure tests, treatments, and vaccines
for lower income countries.
Pfizer has said it plans to produce at least
120 million courses of the two-drug treatment this year. That falls well short
of the company's estimate of the 2022 market for antiviral pills of 250 million
people globally.
Paxlovid is expected to be a key tool in
treating COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by
around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were significantly better than
those from a clinical trial of Merck Inc's rival oral antiviral molnupiravir.
Pfizer has signed contracts for close to 30
million courses already, almost entirely to high income countries, according to
Knowledge Ecology International. The United States has secured 20 million
courses of the drug.
Last month, Pfizer said it expects at least
$22 billion in sales of Paxlovid this year, based only on currently signed
contracts, noting that the figure could climb much higher as more deals are
signed.
The 10 million treatment courses destined for
lower-income countries is "nowhere near enough," Peter Maybarduk,
director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines program, said in an email.
"Indeed it's a frustratingly small
portion of a frighteningly scarce supply that fails to learn from the lives
lost and the moral catastrophe of vaccine inequity over the past year," he
said, referring to early COVID vaccine supplies that were scooped up by richer
nations.
Pfizer has agreed allow generic drugmakers to
produce versions of Paxlovid for 95 low- and middle-income countries through a
deal with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).
But Pfizer and MPP do not expect any of the
generic drugmakers to be able to manufacture significant supply of the drug by
year end.
MPP expects to announce in mid-March which
generic drugmakers have signed agreements to produce the treatment.