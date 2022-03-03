How the coronavirus steals the sense of smell

Scientists are now beginning to unravel the
biological mechanisms, which have been something of a mystery: The neurons that
detect odors lack the receptors that the coronavirus uses to enter cells,
prompting a long debate about whether they can be infected at all.
Insights gleaned from new research could shed
new light on how the coronavirus might affect other types of brain cells,
leading to conditions like “brain fog,” and possibly help explain the
biological mechanisms behind long COVID — symptoms that linger for weeks or
months after the initial infection.
The new work, along with earlier studies,
settles the debate over whether the coronavirus infects the nerve cells that
detect odours: It does not. But the virus does attack other supporting cells that
line the nasal cavity, the researchers found.
The infected cells shed virus and die, while
immune cells flood the region to fight the virus. The subsequent inflammation
wreaks havoc on smell receptors, proteins on the surface of the nerve cells in
the nose that detect and transmit information about odours.
The process alters the sophisticated
organisation of genes in those neurons, essentially short-circuiting them, the
researchers reported.
Their paper significantly advances the
understanding of how cells critical to the sense of smell are affected by the
virus, despite the fact that they are not directly infected, said Dr Sandeep
Robert Datta, an associate professor of neurobiology at Harvard Medical School,
who was not involved in the study.
“It’s clear that indirectly, if you affect the
support cells in the nose, lots of bad things happen,” Datta said. “The
inflammation in the adjacent cells triggers changes in the sensory neurons that
prevent them from working properly.”
Indeed, many complications of COVID appear to
be caused by the immune system’s friendly fire as it responds to infection by
flooding the bloodstream with inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which can
damage tissue and organs.
“This might be a general principle: that a lot
of what the virus is doing to us is a consequence of its ability to generate
inflammation,” Datta said.
The new study is based on research carried out
at Zuckerman Institute and Irving Medical Center at Columbia University in New
York; the New York University Grossman School of Medicine; the Icahn School of
Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York; Baylor Genetics in Houston; and the School
of Medicine at the University of California, Davis. The research was published
online in Cell in early February.
The scientists examined golden hamsters and
human tissue specimens from 23 patients who succumbed to COVID. After the
hamsters were infected with the original coronavirus, scientists tracked the
damage to their olfactory systems over time.
(How do you know a golden hamster has lost its
sense of smell? You don’t feed it for several hours and then bury Cocoa Puffs
in its bedding, said Benjamin tenOever, a professor of microbiology at NYU
Langone Health and an author of the new research. Hamsters that can smell will
find the cereal in seconds.)
The virus did not invade neurons, the
researchers learned, only the cells that play supporting roles in the olfactory
system. But that was enough to alter the function of the nearby neurons,
leading to a loss of smell.
The immune response altered the architecture
of genes in the neurons, disrupting production of odor receptors, said Marianna
Zazhytska, a postdoctoral fellow at the Zuckerman Institute and one of the
paper’s first authors, along with a graduate student, Albana Kodra.
“It is not the virus itself causing all this
reorganization — it’s the systemic inflammatory response,” Zazhytska said. “The
nerve cells are not hosting the virus, but they are not doing what they did
before.”
The ability of the olfactory receptors to send
and receive messages is disrupted. But the neurons don’t die, and so the system
can recover after the illness resolves.
Earlier work at the Zuckerman Institute showed
that neurons that detect smells have complex genomic organisational structures
that are essential to the creation of odour receptors, and the receptor genes
communicate among themselves very intensively, said Stavros Lomvardas, one of
the paper’s corresponding authors.
“We saw early on that upon infection, the
genomic organization of these neurons changes completely — they’re
unrecognisable compared to how they normally are,” Lomvardas said.
“There is a signal released from the infected
cells that is received by the neurons that normally detect odors, and tells
them to reorganise and stop expression of olfactory receptor genes,” he said.
He suggested this may represent an
evolutionary adaptation that offers a form of antiviral resistance and whose
main purpose may be to prevent the virus from entering the brain. “That was a
relief for us,” he said. “That was one piece of good news.”
