Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine less effective in ages 5-11

The vaccine's efficacy against infection among
those children declined to 12% at the end of January from 68% in mid-December
compared to kids who did not get vaccinated, according the study, which has not
yet been peer reviewed.
For those aged 12 to 17, the vaccine's
protection against infection fell to 51% in late January from 66% in
mid-December.
"These results highlight the potential
need to study alternative vaccine dosing for children and the continued
importance layered protections, including mask wearing, to prevent infection
and transmission," the researchers said.
The vaccine was around 48% effective in
keeping the younger age group out of the hospital, with 73% efficacy against
hospitalisation among adolescents last month, the data showed. That was down
from effectiveness of 100% and 85% against hospitalisation for the two age
groups as of mid-December.
Dr Paul Offit, a pediatric infectious disease
expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, questioned whether the data were
robust enough to say that the vaccine's efficacy had significantly declined,
particularly against severe disease.
"It's not surprising that protection
against mild illness would wane," Offit said. "We know that Omicron
is somewhat immune evasive for protection against mild illness. The goal of the
vaccine is to protect against severe illness - to keep children out of the
hospital."
Offit said the number of hospitalisations were
too few to draw any real conclusions, and that there was little information on
why the children were hospitalized. He noted that protection from previous
infection among the unvaccinated might also skew the numbers.
"Natural infection can protect against
serious illness," he said.
Younger children receive a lower 10-microgram
dose of the vaccine than 12- to 17-year-olds, who receive the same 30-microgram
dose as adults and are eligible for a third booster shot.
Pfizer said it is studying a three-dose
schedule of the vaccine in the pediatric population, noting that studies in
adults suggest that "people vaccinated with three doses of a COVID-19
vaccine may have a higher degree of protection."