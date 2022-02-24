Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 29,000

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2022 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 04:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 10 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 29,005.

The country also registered 1,516 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 1,939,651, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 27,434 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.53 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,090 infections.

Another 6,491 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,786,146.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.09 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 429.88 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.91 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

