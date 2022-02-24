Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 29,000

The country also registered 1,516 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 1,939,651, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 27,434 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.53 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,090 infections.

Another 6,491 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,786,146.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.09 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 429.88 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.91 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.