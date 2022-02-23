Bangladesh records 1,298 virus cases in a day, 5 deaths

As many as 23,274 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.58 percent.

The country also recorded five deaths from the coronavirus in a day, the lowest in a day since Jan 20, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,995, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths in the country, with 831 infections and all five fatalities.

Another 8,072 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,779,687.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.82 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 427.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.90 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.