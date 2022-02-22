Hong Kong to enforce mass testing amid predicted surge in COVID infections

Lam said
stringent coronavirus rules would be in place until mid-April with schools shut
until August, as authorities battle to control an "exponential" rise
of infections which have overwhelmed healthcare facilities and resources.
Hong Kong is
home to some of the most densely populated districts on Earth, with the
majority of people living in high-rise buildings cheek by jowl with family
members and often sharing tiny lifts.
"The
coming one to three months are crucial in fighting the pandemic," Lam told
a press briefing.
Residents
would need to test three times under the compulsory testing scheme with daily
testing capacity reaching one million. Venues including school campuses could
be used for testing and isolation, she said.
The measures
are the most draconian to be implemented, two years into the pandemic in the
global financial hub.
Lam
reiterated the city's "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to
mainland China, aiming to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs. She repeatedly
thanked mainland authorities for their "staunch support".
She said
authorities were not considering a city-wide lockdown, like those in mainland
China. The central government would however help to build a temporary hospital.
Health
authorities in the former British colony reported 6,211 new cases, 32 deaths
and a further 9,369 cases that came up positive in preliminary tests. They said
a backlog in testing meant they were unable to get a full picture.
In a paper
titled "Modelling the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Hong Kong",
researchers at the University of Hong Kong said they updated their Feb. 10
study to show the number of daily deaths potentially peaking at near 100 by
late March, and cumulative deaths potentially rising to around 3,206 by
mid-May.
Infections could
peak at 180,000 a day.
Less than
two weeks ago, the same researchers had predicted daily infections potentially
peaking at around 28,000 by mid-March with a total of 954 deaths by the end of
June.
In the
absence of much more intensive social distancing measures, like a city-wide
lockdown, "the trajectory of the fifth wave is unlikely to change
substantially from its current course", the study said.
Hong Kong
has reported that since the start of February daily infections have surged by
around 70 times, overwhelming the government's testing, hospital and quarantine
capacities, as it attempts to stifle the virus.
SOCIAL
DISTANCING
Hong Kong
already has some of the world's toughest rules to curb COVID-19. Stringent
restrictions mean that very few flights are able to land while most transit
passengers are banned.
Lam said a
flight ban from nine countries including the United States and Britain would
remain in place until April 20 with other countries potentially being added to
the list.
Gatherings
of more than two people are banned and most venues, including schools, gyms and
beauty salons, are closed.
The
restrictions, which were first imposed in 2020 are testing the patience of
residents, as fatigue and anxiety sets in with businesses across the city
reeling from the closures.
In total the
city has reported over 60,000 infections, far less than other similar major
cities. However a large proportion of the vulnerable elderly population remain
unvaccinated.
Lam said the
city's vaccination rate should reach around 90% for one dose by March, up from
around 86% currently.
"Stay
confident and we will see the rainbow," Lam said.
The study
anticipated that the number of infected people in 7-day isolation could
potentially reach over 600,000, while the number of close contacts in seven-day
quarantine could reach 1.8 million, leading to a substantial disruption in
society.