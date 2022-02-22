Bangladesh records 1,595 virus cases in a day, 16 deaths

As many as 23,547 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.77 percent.

The country also recorded 16 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,990, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths in the country, with 1,220 infections and eight fatalities.

Another 8,357 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,771,615.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 426.13 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.89 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.