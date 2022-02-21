Britain was poised to end pandemic restrictions. Will Queen’s illness change that?

Johnson, who
faces a police investigation into whether he himself broke lockdown laws, had
been expected to bring to an early end the restrictions that were scheduled to
expire March 24.
It was not
immediately clear whether news of the queen’s diagnosis would change the timing
of Johnson’s decision, which is expected as part of a statement on how Britain
intends to live with coronavirus.
But in a
Twitter thread posted before Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Sunday,
Johnson said that, thanks to the vaccination programme, the country was “now in
a position to set out our plan for living with COVID this week.”
“Covid will
not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and
continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” Johnson added.
Johnson
later tweeted well-wishes to the queen, saying, “I’m sure I speak for everyone
in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return
to vibrant good health.”
Downing
Street had already said that, under his new plan, those who tested positive
would still be asked to avoid contact with others and would be urged by the
government to stay away from work and to avoid infecting others. However the
legal requirement to do so would be scrapped.
The
government was also expected to scale back its costly testing regime,
restricting the use of coronavirus tests that are currently distributed for
free.
A vocal wing
of Johnson’s Conservative Party opposes coronavirus restrictions and, given his
political weakness, Johnson might have struggled to persuade his own
backbenchers to agree to any extension of the legal requirement to
self-isolate, with fines for those who break the rules.
However some
public health experts have criticised the idea of changing isolation rules, and
the opposition Labour Party has said that its support for the measure cannot be
guaranteed without seeing the science behind the proposal.
In the past week,
more than 300,000 people tested positive for the virus in Britain, and nearly
1,000 people died, according to government statistics.
On Sunday
Wes Streeting, who speaks for the Labour Party on health issues, told the BBC
that lifting mandatory self-isolation rules was at this stage “not the right
thing to do.”
And concerns
over the health of the queen is likely to draw attention to the continuing
risks posed by the virus.
