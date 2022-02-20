Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2022 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2022 05:04 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 1,987 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in a day since Jan 9, taking the total caseload to 1,933,291.

As many as 25,405 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.82 percent.

The country also recorded 21 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,965, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 1,365 infections and 12 fatalities.

Another 9,252 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,754,584.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 90.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 423.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.88 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

