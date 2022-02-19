Bangladesh's daily COVID cases and deaths hit one-month low

As many as 24,698 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.71 percent.

The death toll climbed to 28,944 on the back of 13 new deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily count since Jan 21, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 1,638 infections and five fatalities.

Another 7,478 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,745,332.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 90.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 421.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.