S Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 100,000 for first time, curfew eased

Authorities announced on Friday they would
slightly ease a curfew on businesses from 9 pm to 10 pm, but retain other measures
such as a six-person cap on private gatherings, a seven-day quarantine for
international arrivals, mask mandates in public spaces, and vaccine passes for
a range of businesses.
The measures would be in place until at least
Mar 13, officials said, after the Mar 9 presidential election.
As cases have surged, South Korea has scaled
back the tracking, tracing, and quarantining strategy that helped it keep
earlier waves in check.
Now people with few or no symptoms are being
treated at home rather than health facilities, and only people in priority
groups get immediate access to free PCR tests.