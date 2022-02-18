Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April

Newly recorded fatalities rose to 271 on
Thursday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, the third straight
day over 200. There have been 2,446 deaths so far in February, already the
second-deadliest month in the two-year pandemic.
A panel of health experts said this week that
a surge of cases caused by the infectious omicron variant appears to have
peaked out, but hospitalisations and deaths would likely continue, particularly
among the elderly.
Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura
estimated that the omicron wave would claim 4,339 lives between January and
April 20, with more than 70% of the victims in their 80s or older. That number
could be reduced depending on the progression of booster shots, acccording to
Nishiura.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to
accelerate Japan's booster shot programme, which has so far reached just 12% of
the population.