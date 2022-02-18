Cuba's vaccine coverage and focus on children helped beat back omicron, experts say

Omicron
arrived in Cuba in December but fell far short of the pronounced spike in cases
seen in many other places and infections have since fallen off by more than
80%, official data shows.
Deaths have
remained at around 10 percent or less of their peak throughout the Omicron
wave, according to a Reuters tally.
Globally, omicron
has proven far more infectious than the Delta variant, but also, less likely to
cause severe illness. That said, soaring caseloads could be one explanation for
the surge in hospitalisations in many countries, scientists say.
Brazil-based
virologist Amilcar Perez Riverol said that while case numbers vary widely from
country to country depending on the rate of testing, it appeared that Omicron
struggled to take hold in Cuba or cause surging deaths or severe illness.
"It
appears that Omicron is not going to have anywhere near the impact that Delta
had in Cuba, or even the impact that it is having in other countries, nor will
it exert the pressure on the hospital system as in other countries," Perez
Riverol told Reuters.
Young
children in particular have become vulnerable to the spread of omicron in many
countries as some vaccines, including those produced by Pfizer , Moderna and
Johnson and Johnson, have yet to be approved by global regulators for those
under 5 years old.
Cuba, whose
Communist rulers have long sought to stand out among developing countries by
providing a free healthcare system and one that focuses on preventative
treatment such as vaccinations, developed its own COVID vaccines and became the
first country in the world to begin the mass vaccination of kids as young as
age 2.
Health
workers on the Caribbean island have since fully inoculated 1.8 million
children between 2 and 18 years of age, or upwards of 96 percent of the total,
with no serious side effects reported, according to official Cuban data.
Eduardo
Martinez, president of the state-run pharmaceutical firm BioCubaFarma, said
that campaign set Cuba apart in its fight against Omicron.
"Elsewhere
in the world, the virus is circulating more in the pediatric population, but
that is not happening in Cuba," he said.
Cuba´s
success to date against Omicron comes as a relief to authorities. A spike in
cases in 2021 and economic crisis resulted in food and medicine shortages,
power blackouts and the largest anti-government protests since Fidel Castro´s
1959 revolution.
HIGH
VACCINATION RATE
Local and
foreign experts say the emphasis on children, the wide reach of the country´s
inoculation campaign, a fast-paced booster program, and widespread "hybrid
immunity" that comes from a combination of infection during previous waves
followed by vaccination have also helped stave off Omicron.
Cuba has
fully vaccinated 87% of its total population, and nearly 94 percent have
received at least one dose, placing it among the top three globally among
countries of at least 1 million people, according to official statistics
compiled by 'Our World in Data.'
Cuban
scientists said prior to the Omicron surge that their protein-based Abdala, Soberana
02 and Soberana Plus COVID vaccines give upwards of 90% protection against
symptomatic illness when offered in three-dose schemes.
Cuba has yet
to publish large-scale late stage trial data, nor has it applied to the World
Health Organisation for approval of its vaccines. The journal Vaccine earlier
this month published promising data from phase I clinical trials for two of the
country's homegrown vaccines, Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus.