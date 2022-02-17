Pfizer and BioNTech omicron-targeted vaccine delayed

Once the vaccine is ready, the company would assess whether
it was still needed, Sahin said.
"If the wave ends, that does not mean it can't begin
again," he told Bild in a video interview, adding that BioNTech was in a
position to continue creating new vaccines as variants emerged if needed.
"I really don't see the situation as dramatic
anymore," he said, referring to how the coronavirus would develop in
future.
BioNTech had previously expected to launch the vaccine by
end of March, but said in late January that this depended on how much clinical
data regulators would require