Moderna eyes COVID booster by August, not clear yet if omicron-specific needed

Last month Moderna began clinical trials for a
booster dose specifically designed to target omicron but initial results from
studies in monkeys show the omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger
protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine.
Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said
in an interview the company aimed to have a booster ready by August 2022, before
next autumn when he said more vulnerable people may need it.
Moderna's vaccines use mRNA technology to
provoke an immune response, similar to the shot developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.
"We believe a booster will be needed. I
don't know yet if it is going to be the existing vaccine, omicron-only, or
bivalent: omicron and existing vaccine, two mRNA in one dose."
He said a decision would be made in the coming
months when clinical data becomes available.
Bancel also confirmed that under the best-case
scenario Moderna would have ready by August 2023 a so-called pan-vaccine which
would protect simultaneously against COVID-19, flu and other respiratory
diseases.
He added that pricing for this vaccine under
development would be "very similar" to that applied to the current
vaccine.
Moderna charges different prices for different
regions of the world with a range between $15 and $37, according to UNICEF, a
United Nations agency involved in the distribution of vaccines to poorer
nations.
BOOSTING SALES IN EUROPE
Separately, Moderna announced plans to expand
its commercial network in Europe in a bid to increase sales on the continent.
"Moderna plans to establish a commercial
presence in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden to
support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics locally," the
company said in a statement.
These new European subsidiaries will be added
to commercial offices in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and
Britain. Moderna is also boosting its commercial presence in Asia.
In Europe, Moderna produces its vaccines
through manufacturing partnerships which include Lonza in Switzerland and the
Netherlands, ROVI in Spain and Recipharm in France.
The company shipped last year more than 800
million COVID-19 shots globally and has deals with EU countries for the supply
of up to 460 million doses.
Besides vaccines, Moderna is also developing
mRNA drugs against a range of conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and
rare genetic diseases.