Hong Kong's COVID fight intensifies as cases multiply by 60 times

Hospitals are overwhelmed with some patients, including
elderly ones, left lying on beds outside in chilly, sometimes rainy weather, in
shocking scenes that prompted an apology from authorities in the
Chinese-controlled city.
Schools, gyms, cinemas and most public venues are shut. Many
office employees are working from home. But, many residents are fatigued by the
harsh restrictions imposed to protect them against the pandemic, even as most
other major cities in the world adjust to living with the virus.
Health authorities reported a record 6,116 confirmed cases
on Thursday, up from 4,285 the previous day, with a further 6,300 preliminary
positive cases. That takes the total since January to more than 16,600. They
reported 24 new deaths.
The jump in cases is the biggest test yet of the city's
"dynamic zero COVID" policy, but leader Carrie Lam said this week
that the city "cannot surrender to the virus."
Some media reports, citing unidentified sources, said the
government planned to test up to 1 million people each day from March and those
who failed to comply would be fined HK$10,000 ($1,282).
The government did not respond to a request for comment.
"Because of the severe number of cases we need to speed
up admission to hospitals and community isolation facilities,"
Undersecretary for Food and Health Chui Tak-yi told reporters. "The
government is trying to ease all these bottlenecks."
Quarantine facilities had reached capacity and hospital beds
were more than 90% full, authorities said. In a move to free up beds for
isolation, Lam said late on Wednesday that she had spoken to local hotel owners
and planned to make up to 10,000 hotel rooms available for COVID-19 patients.
RETAILERS BATTERED
Lam's comments came after Chinese President Xi Jinping told
Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise
and control the coronavirus.
Lam later welcomed several mainland health experts who
arrived from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, and said the city planned
to ramp up its testing capability.
"City-wide virus testing is a plan we are considering
now," Lam told reporters.
The surge in cases and tighter rules have battered the
city's retail sector, with the Retail Management Association (HKRMA) on
Thursday saying retail traffic was down 40% from December.
"If the pandemic gets worse and if our rents are kept
at the level now ... we will not survive," said Annie Tse, chairwoman of
HKRMA. "Since protests and COVID it's been almost three years, how much
more cash can we burn?", she said, referring to anti-government
demonstrations in 2019.
The association, which represents around 9,000 retail
outlets and employs over half of the local retail workforce, urged the
government to force developers to provide rent relief for tenants and include
the sector in an anti-epidemic fund.
HKRMA expects flat year-on-year growth for retail sales for
the January-June period, and said growth would easily sink into negative
territory in the second half if the situation persists.
Hong Kong has adopted the same 'dynamic zero' coronavirus
strategy, employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.
But the scale and speed of the highly contagious omicron
variant of the virus has left authorities scrambling. Hospitals are operating
at maximum or over capacity and long queues have formed outside testing
centres, with some people waiting hours.
Authorities said they could no longer keep up their testing
and isolation mandates, resulting in a backlog that could not keep pace with
the daily infection numbers.
China has said it would help Hong Kong bolster its testing,
treatment and quarantine capacity, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits
and protective gear to fresh vegetables.
Hong Kong has recorded around 35,000 infections since the
start of the pandemic, and more than 250 deaths, far fewer than other
similar-sized major cities.
However, medical experts have warned that daily cases could
surge to 28,000 by the end of March amid worries about high levels of vaccine
hesitancy among the elderly.