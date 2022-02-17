Hong Kong can’t live with the virus. It can’t stop it, either

The site of the latest outbreak, though, was not mainland
China, but neighbouring Hong Kong. And unlike on the mainland, where the
government’s lofty language has been followed by quick results, no such relief
is in sight.
As Hong Kong sinks under its worst wave yet of the
coronavirus, overwhelmed hospitals have left patients waiting on sidewalks.
People have stood in testing lines that wind across parks and soccer fields.
Cases are still growing exponentially, as officials opt for targeted lockdowns
rather than a citywide one. Researchers have warned that by summer the latest
wave could kill nearly 1,000 people — more than four times the number that have
died of COVID in Hong Kong over the past two years.
The city’s flailing response has exposed a crucial weakness
in its ability to handle the coronavirus. Unlike other places facing a surge of
the omicron variant, Hong Kong, a semi autonomous Chinese city, cannot choose
to live with the virus; Beijing continues to demand local elimination. But the
city, which retains certain freedoms unheard-of in the mainland, also cannot
wield Beijing’s full authoritarian tool kit or nearly unlimited manpower to
stamp out transmission at any cost.
Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has struggled even to define
the term that the government uses to describe its approach, “dynamic zero.”
“‘Dynamic zero’ — I admit this is a policy requirement of
the mainland,” she told reporters last month. “But I am not the initiator, so
if you want an authoritative definition of ‘dynamic,’ I’m sorry, I really can’t
explain it.”
At its core, the city’s crisis reflects the limitations of
its unique political model. Health experts have pointed out that certain
measures, such as citywide mandatory testing, would be impractical in Hong
Kong, and could also stir anger in a public already deeply distrustful of the
government. But as Beijing exerts ever-tighter control over Hong Kong, through
a national security law and sweeping crackdown on dissent, those considerations
may start to carry less weight.
Some have called Hong Kong’s willingness to embrace tougher
restrictions a proxy for its loyalty to Beijing.
“The loopholes and oscillation in Hong Kong’s antivirus
strategy show that some officials have not met the requirements for ‘firm
patriotism,’ said Tian Feilong, a law professor at Beijing’s Beihang University
who studies Hong Kong.
Last month, the Hong Kong government was forced to clarify
that it was legal to make “general remarks and discussion” about the
effectiveness of dynamic zero, after Junius Ho, a pro-Beijing lawmaker,
suggested that questioning it could violate the security law.
Meanwhile, the public health toll continues to grow. Some
12,000 people who have tested positive are still waiting to be admitted to a
hospital or isolation unit, according to government figures. After five months
with no COVID deaths, Hong Kong has recorded at least 21 over the past week,
including a 3-year-old girl and a 100-year-old woman on Tuesday.
Until this wave, Hong Kong kept the coronavirus largely in
check. The city’s combination of tight social distancing rules and aggressive
contact tracing meant that the previous four waves of infection were curbed
relatively quickly. For much of 2021, the city recorded no local cases. But the
highly transmissible omicron variant assaulted the cracks in the city’s
defences.
The first local omicron transmissions were traced to two
flight attendants who returned from abroad in December. A bigger omicron
cluster was connected to a woman who was infected while in hotel quarantine
after returning from Pakistan.
The woman passed the virus to her husband, who spread it to
a cleaner at a vast housing development. Hong Kong locked down a half-dozen
buildings and tested 37,000 people last month after more than 100 people there
tested positive.
The virus has now spread to more than 20 senior homes and
care facilities, highlighting another weakness in Hong Kong’s preparations.
While more than 84% of people over age 11 have had at least one shot of a
vaccine, among those 70 and older, the proportion is just 56%.
“In a way we were a victim of our own success because the
fatality rate and the infection rate were pretty good until recently,” said
Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing lawmaker who was speaking by phone from
self-quarantine after her driver tested positive. “Older people thought they
didn’t need to be vaccinated because there could be complications. And the
government was hesitant. We have avoided vaccine mandates.”
As the outbreak grew, Lam at first tried to draw a clear
line between Hong Kong and the mainland, even as she pledged to adhere to
dynamic zero. It would be impractical to invite mainland workers to carry out
door-to-door testing, she said this month, in part because of language
differences; the primary language in Hong Kong is Cantonese, not the Mandarin
used in the mainland. Lam also rejected calls from pro-Beijing lawmakers to
introduce mandatory universal testing, defending the more targeted operations.
“If we give up this effective, focused testing work and
rashly follow other places to conduct so-called community testing, I will not
bear the consequences,” she said. “Anti-epidemic work is not a slogan.”
“The Hong Kong government just follows instructions from
Beijing, but they are still hesitant to go full throttle, to go all the way,”
said Willy Lam, an adjunct professor of politics at the Chinese University of
Hong Kong. “They know that most people in Hong Kong don’t trust the Chinese way
of doing things.”
But in recent weeks, as the outbreak has spiralled out of
control, calls for Hong Kong to draw closer to the mainland strategy have
grown. China’s state news agency and official Communist Party mouthpiece both
published commentaries this month warning against any suggestion of living with
the virus.
Shiu Sin-por, a former Hong Kong government adviser, accused
Carrie Lam of “one-sidedly emphasising the differences between Hong Kong and
the mainland.”
He wrote in an opinion column, “Hong Kong’s methods are
nondescript, half-baked and full of loopholes, which led to this outbreak.”
Others have been more explicit about the political
implications. Tian, in Beijing, blamed Hong Kong’s failures to control the
virus on officials overly influenced by the West.
In written responses to questions, Tian said the latest
outbreak showed that “the Hong Kong government still has some insufficiently
loyal or two-faced officials,” even after the security law.
He added: “There should be further steps to eliminate them
from the system.”
The political pressure, coupled with the deteriorating
public health situation, seems to have had an effect. Over the weekend, Hong
Kong officials travelled to Shenzhen, across the border, to set up joint task
forces with officials there. The task forces will work to increase testing
capacity and build makeshift isolation facilities, like the ones used in China,
the government said.
On Wednesday, Beijing announced that it would also assign
central government officials, in addition to the regional ones, to help oversee
Hong Kong’s outbreak.
But even pro-Beijing figures acknowledge that Hong Kong
cannot copy the mainland model outright. When authorities this month locked
down Baise, a city of about 3.6 million in southwestern China, after a flare-up
of several dozen cases, they deployed 38,000 Communist Party members and
workers to patrol neighbourhoods and coordinate supplies, according to the
local government. Such networks are a longstanding part of the mainland’s
social controls. Hong Kong has more than twice as many residents and no such
network.
“We lack enough organisation, mobilisation and control
capabilities, and we also lack a strong government,” said Lau Siu-Kai, an
adviser to Beijing in Hong Kong.
Hong Kongers could also prove fiercely resistant to a
citywide lockdown. When Lam visited a locked-down housing estate last month,
residents showered her with insults from their windows — a display of public
dissent rarely seen since the imposition of the security law.
The government has hesitated to introduce more invasive
contact tracing apps such as exist in the mainland, in part because of
residents’ privacy concerns.
But some worry that authorities will use the latest outbreak
as an opportunity to push through more surveillance measures, Willy Lam, the
professor, said. Trust in the Hong Kong and Beijing governments “is quite low,”
he said.
Health experts say the political debate has overshadowed the
grim medical reality. Between low vaccination rates among older people and the
slowness to impose lockdowns, the situation is unlikely to improve any time
soon, no matter what path Hong Kong adopts, said Siddharth Sridhar, a
virologist at the University of Hong Kong.
“Hong Kong is moving too late,” he said. “We don’t have any
good options.”
