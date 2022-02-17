Bangladesh records 20 COVID deaths, 3,539 cases in a day

It also recorded 20 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,907, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 34,547 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 10.24 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 2,397 infections and seven fatalities.

Another 11,800 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,727,866.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 418.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.