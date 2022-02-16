Bangladesh records 15 COVID deaths, 3,929 cases in a day

It also recorded 15 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, the lowest since Jan 23, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,887, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 32,207 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 12.20 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 2,614 infections and five fatalities. Chattogram logged four deaths and 574 cases.

Another 12,757 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,716,066.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.24 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 415.76 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.83 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.