Bangladesh records 19 deaths, 4,692 COVID cases in a day

It also recorded 19 deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,838, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 34,649 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.53 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 3,573 infections and 10 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 359 cases and three fatalities.

Another 13,237 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,691,892.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 411.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.81 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.