Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day

It also recorded 28 deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,819, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 32,574 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.85 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 3,383 infections and 12 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 570 cases and two fatalities.

Another 13,853 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,678,665.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.90 percent and the mortality rate at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 410.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.81 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.