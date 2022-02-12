Spreading version of omicron resists all but one drug; T cell defence vs omicron deficient in some

Spreading
version of omicron resists all but one new drug
Until
Friday, just one COVID-19 antibody drug has been effective against the omicron
variant - sotrovimab from Vir Biotechnology and GSK - and that drug is unlikely
to do as well against at least one new version of the variant spreading
globally, new research suggests.
An
antibody drug approved on Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration does
show promise when tested against "sublineages," or subvariants, of
omicron, the research found.
The
World Health Organization is monitoring several omicron subvariants. Data
posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review showed that the rapidly
spreading BA.2 subvariant "exhibited marked resistance" to sotrovimab
in lab experiments, researchers said. Britain-based GSK announced on Thursday,
without formally releasing any data, that its drug does retain the ability to
neutralise BA.2 in a test tube. David Ho of Columbia University, senior author
of the bioRxiv report, said his research "also showed that sotrovimab
still has activity against BA.2, consistent with their statement. But its
activity is down substantially, 27-fold as stated in our preprint." In
repeat experiments, the drop was even more pronounced, he said of testing done
after the paper was submitted.
The drug
approved on Friday - bebtelovimab, from Eli Lilly, remained potent in
neutralising all omicron subvariants, Ho's team said.
Two
antibody drugs from AstraZeneca - cilgavimab and tixagevimab - did remain
effective against BA.2, but they are only approved for preventing COVID-19 in
certain circumstances, not for treating it.
Second-line
omicron immune defence deficient in some people
T cells,
a key component of the body's immune defences, may not work well against the
omicron variant in some people, according to new research.
T cells
learn to recognize germs either during natural infection or after vaccination.
When invading organisms slip past antibodies, T cells launch an attack to
prevent severe illness. Researchers studying 76 volunteers found that most
individuals' T cells continued to defend against omicron even when their
antibodies did not, regardless of the source of the antibodies, including from
booster shots. But about 20% of people had more than a 50% reduction in their T
cell response to omicron, compared to responses to earlier variants, the
researchers reported in Cell. This "surprising" finding might be due
to genetic differences, said Dr Gaurav Gaiha of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT
and Harvard.
What the
decrease in T cell recognition of omicron means is unclear, "but it is
possible that these individuals will have reduced protection against severe
disease," Gaiha said. It could also mean SARS-CoV-2 "can evolve to
escape even T cells, so we have to continue work on vaccines that may be
resistant to future variants, and keep taking sensible precautions like
mask-wearing and testing," added Gaiha, who noted that vaccine boosters
"dramatically increased the T cell response to omicron by 20 times."
New or
persistent health problems follow COVID-19 in seniors
Older
adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 before vaccines were available were at
higher-than-average risk for needing medical care for a persistent or new
problem in the months afterward, according to a report published on Wednesday
in The BMJ.
Researchers
studied nearly 133,000 Americans over age 65 who had coronavirus infections in
2020 and a roughly equal number of closely matched uninfected individuals.
Nearly one-in-three COVID-19 patients sought medical attention at least three
weeks after diagnosis for a new or persistent condition, an 11% higher rate
than researchers saw in the comparison group. The COVID-19 patients were at
increased risk for respiratory failure (an additional 7.6 cases per 100
people), fatigue (an extra 5.7 per 100 people), high blood pressure (an extra
4.4 per 100 people), and mental health diagnoses (an extra 2.5 per 100 people),
the researchers found. When the COVID patients were compared to people
previously infected with other respiratory viruses, like flu, only new problems
with respiratory failure, dementia, and fatigue were more common after
COVID-19.
Although
hospitalised patients were at higher risk for new or persistent problems,
"the larger population... who did not require admission to hospital for
COVID-19 were still at risk," the researchers said.