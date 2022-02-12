CDC data suggests boosters’ protection against severe COVID-19 plunges after 4 months

Preliminary research from Israel and Britain has hinted
that protection from booster doses declines within a few months. The data
released Friday offer the first real-world evidence of the mRNA shots’ waning
power against moderate to severe illness in the United States.
The analysis did not include a breakdown by age, and
researchers could not distinguish between a booster shot or a third dose given
to an immunocompromised person as part of the primary series.
The study focused on people who sought medical care for
symptoms of COVID-19, so if that population was skewed toward older adults or
those who have weak immune systems, the booster shots may have seemed less
effective than they really are.
Other studies have shown that while vaccines may lose
some ability to prevent severe illness and hospitalization in adults older than
65, they remain highly protective in younger adults in good health. Federal
health officials will need to know who exactly is at high risk even after three
doses before considering recommending a fourth shot.
“There may be the need for yet again another boost — in
this case, a fourth-dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA — that
could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the
Biden administration’s top COVID-19 adviser, told reporters Wednesday.
The CDC has previously published data showing that second
and third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were less effective at
fending off the omicron variant than the delta variant. Third doses enhanced
that protection, at least in the short term.
In the new study, a team of researchers funded by the CDC
collected data from 10 states between Aug. 26, 2021, and Jan. 22, 2022. The
data include periods during which the delta and omicron variants, respectively,
accounted for more than 50% of cases in the country.
The team analyzed 241,204 visits to emergency departments
or urgent care facilities and 93,408 hospitalizations among adults older than
18. The researchers did not include milder coronavirus infections.
Protection against emergency department and urgent care
visits declined from 69% within two months of the second dose to 37% after five
months or more. Booster shots restored those levels to 87%.
The effectiveness of boosters also waned. Protection
against emergency department and urgent care visits dropped to 66% within four
or five months, and to just 31% after five or more months of receiving the
third shot, the researchers found. The latter estimate may not be reliable
because few people received boosters more than five months ago, and so the data
is limited, the researchers said.
But the protection provided by both second and third
shots against hospitalization was generally higher than for emergency
department and urgent care visits.
