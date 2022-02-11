Bangladesh logs 5,268 COVID cases, 27 deaths in a day

The caseload climbed to 1,899,803 after 5,268 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, according to the latest government data.

As many as 34,067 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.46 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 3,386 infections and 14 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 804 cases and five deaths.

Another 11,353 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,655,981.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.17 percent and the mortality rate at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 406.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.79 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.