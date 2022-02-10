Bangladesh records 41 COVID deaths, 7,264 new cases in a day

It also recorded 7,264 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,894,535, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 42,867 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 16.95 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 4,966 infections and 22 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 786 cases and six deaths.

Another 11,046 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,644,628.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.52 percent.

Globally, over 403.32 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.77 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.