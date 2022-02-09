Global COVID response programme 'running on fumes' amid budget shortfall

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator
budgeted $23.4 billion for its efforts from October 2021 to September 2022, of
which it hoped $16.8 billion would come in the form of grants from richer
countries.
However, so far it has had just $814 million pledged,
leaders of the initiative told a media briefing on Tuesday. In addition to the
WHO, the project is backed by organisations including the Coalition for Epidemic
Preparedness Innovations, The Global Fund, and the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation.
"That's just a minuscule 5% of what we require.
It is time to awaken the conscience of the world,” said the WHO's global
ambassador for health financing, Gordon Brown, a former British prime minister.
On Wednesday, a number of world leaders are set to
support publicly the push for more funding, calling for the investment to end
the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
The ACT-Accelerator hub encompasses the COVAX
initiative, which has focused on equitable access to vaccines. It also involves
providing tests and treatments to low and middle-income countries, as well as
personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official who acts as
coordinator for the initiative, said it was stuttering due to a lack of funds.
"The global response is running on fumes,"
he said.
The lack of funding has been apparent since the start
of the pandemic. The gap for the project's previous budget was $14.5 billion.
Partners said the majority of funding so far had gone into COVID-19 vaccines,
leaving the other goals – tests, treatments, and PPE – short.
Even so, the initiative has fallen well short of its
goal to deliver 2 billion COVID vaccines in 2021, with only 10% of people in
low-income countries having received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared
to almost 68% in richer countries, according to WHO data.
Brown called for countries to fund the initiative
under a "fair share" model based on the size of their own economies,
which he said resembled how nations commit to funding United Nations
peacekeeping forces.