Bangladesh records 33 COVID deaths, 8,016 new cases in a day

It also recorded 8,016 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,879,255, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 42,564 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 18.83 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 5,363 infections and 15 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 995 cases and six deaths.

Another 10,725 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,633,582.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.56 percent and the mortality rate at 1.52 percent.

Globally, over 400.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.76 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.