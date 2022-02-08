Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Many babies have maternal mRNA-vaccine
antibodies at 6 months
At six months of age, babies born to
mothers vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy are more likely to have
antibodies against the virus in their blood than babies born to unvaccinated
mothers who were infected while pregnant, a small study suggests.
Researchers on Monday reported in JAMA
on 28 six-month-old infants born to women who were vaccinated with two doses of
an mRNA vaccine at 20 to 32 weeks' gestation, when transfer of maternal
antibodies to the fetus via the placenta is at its highest, and 12 babies of
that age whose mothers were infected during that same time frame. They found
detectable levels of immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody in blood,
in 57% of babies born to vaccinated mothers but in only 8% of the babies of
infected, unvaccinated mothers.
It is not clear how high antibody levels
need to be to protect against infection, and antibodies are not the body's only
defence mechanism. But "many interested parties from parents to paediatricians
want to know how long maternal antibodies persist in infants after vaccination,
and now we can provide some answers," Dr Andrea Edlow of Massachusetts
General Hospital in Boston said in a statement. "We hope these findings
will provide further incentive for pregnant people to get vaccinated."
Moderate/severe
COVID-19 tied to higher childbirth risks
Contracting COVID-19 late in pregnancy
is linked with a higher risk for obstetric complications, new data suggest.
Among 14,104 women giving birth before
vaccines were available, the 586 with moderate or severe COVID-19 during
delivery or within 6 weeks beforehand were more likely to need caesarean
deliveries, to deliver pre-term, to die around the time of birth, or to
experience serious illness from high blood pressure, bleeding, or infections
other than SARS-CoV-2. The combined rate of those events was 9.2% in uninfected
women versus 26.1% in women with recent or current moderate or severe COVID-19,
researchers reported on Monday in JAMA. After accounting for other risk
factors, the odds of experiencing at least one of those complications was more
than double in the moderate/severe COVID-19 group. Women in that group were
also more likely to lose the pregnancy or to have an infant die during the
newborn period. Mild or asymptomatic infection was not associated with
increased complications, the researchers said.
Their data were collected before the
Delta and Omicron variants of the virus appeared, and none of the women had
been vaccinated, so the results cannot predict what might happen under current
conditions. However, they "underscore the need for women of childbearing
age and pregnant individuals to be vaccinated and to take other
precautions" against COVID-19, said Dr. Diana Bianchi of the Eunice
Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, which
funded the study.
Vulnerable
US seniors often failed to get antibody drugs
COVID-19 patients in the United States
over age 65 face some of the highest risks for severe illness but are often
unlikely to have received highly effective treatment with monoclonal
antibodies, a nationwide study found.
Researchers reviewed data from more than
1.9 million Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed with COVID-19 between November
2020 and August 2021 who were not hospitalized and who survived at least a week
after their diagnosis. Only 7.2% were treated with monoclonal antibodies such
as those from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals or Eli Lilly and Co to keep their infections
from worsening, the researchers reported on Friday in JAMA. Otherwise healthy
seniors were most likely to get the drugs. About 23% of those with no chronic
conditions received antibody therapy, compared with 6.3%, 6.0%, and 4.7% of
those with 1-3, 4-5, and 6 or more chronic conditions, respectively. Blacks
were less likely than whites to receive the infused drugs - 6.2% versus 7.4%.
Higher-risk patients may have had difficulty navigating the multiple steps
needed to receive the drugs given in hospitals or infusion centres, from
receiving a timely diagnosis to referral and scheduling an infusion within 10
days, the researchers said.
These drugs "should first go to
patients at the highest risk of death from COVID-19, but the opposite happened
- the healthiest patients were the most likely to get treatment," study
leader Michael Barnett of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said in a
statement. "Unfortunately, our federal and state system for distributing
these drugs has failed our most vulnerable patients."