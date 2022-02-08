Is the coronavirus in your backyard?

When
scientists sifted through bits of frozen lymph node tissue — harvested from
unlucky deer killed by hunters or cars — they found that more than 60 percent
of the deer sampled in December 2020 were infected.
“It was
stunning,” said Vivek Kapur, a microbiologist and infectious disease expert at
Penn State, who led the research.
Kapur and
his colleagues have now analysed samples from more than 4,000 dead Iowa deer,
diligently marking the location of each infected animal on a map of the state.
“It’s completely mad,” he said. “It looks like it’s everywhere.”
From the
start of the pandemic, experts were aware that a virus that emerged from
animals, as scientists believe SARS-CoV-2 did, could theoretically spread back
to animals. Mink have garnered much attention after the virus spread through
mink farms in Europe and North America, leading to massive culls of the
animals. But white-tailed deer, which may wander into urban and rural
backyards, are also easily infected.
Infections
in free-ranging deer, which display few signs of illness, are tricky to detect
and difficult to contain. Deer also live alongside us in dizzying numbers;
about 30 million white-tailed deer roam the continental United States.
If
white-tailed deer become a reservoir for the virus, the pathogen could mutate
and spread to other animals or back to us. Adaptation in animals is one route
by which new variants are likely to emerge.
“This is a
top concern right now for the United States,” said Dr Casey Barton Behravesh,
who directs the One Health Office — which focuses on connections between human,
animal and environmental health — at the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
“If deer
were to become established as a North American wildlife reservoir, and we do
think they’re at risk of that, there are real concerns for the health of other
wildlife species, livestock, pets and even people,” she added.
The virus is
likely to continue circulating in deer, many experts predicted. But crucial
questions remain unanswered: How are deer catching the virus? How might the
pathogen mutate inside its cervid hosts? And could the animals pass it back to
us?
White-tailed
deer are a “black box” for the virus, said Stephanie Seifert, an expert on
zoonotic diseases at Washington State University: “We know that the virus has
been introduced multiple times, we know that there’s onward transmission. But
we don’t know how the virus is adapting or how it will continue to adapt.”
Cervid surge
The
coronavirus enters human cells by attaching to what are known as ACE2
receptors. Many mammals have similar versions of these receptors, making them
susceptible to infection.
Early in the
pandemic, scientists analyzed the genetic sequences for ACE2 receptors in hundreds
of species to predict which animals might be at risk. Deer ranked high on the
list, and laboratory experiments later confirmed that the animals could become
infected with the virus as well as transmit it to other deer.
The US
Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service began
looking for coronavirus antibodies in blood samples from deer in Illinois,
Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. In July, the agency reported that 40% of
the animals in those areas had antibodies, suggesting that they had already
been infected by the virus
Some months
later, Kapur’s team, which partnered with the Iowa Department of Natural
Resources, reported that active coronavirus infections were common in Iowa
deer, and another group announced that more than one-third of the deer they had
swabbed in northeastern Ohio were infected. Genomic analysis suggested that in
both Iowa and Ohio, humans had passed the virus to deer multiple times and then
the deer readily passed it to one another.
“The early
detections in companion animals, in mink farms, in zoological collections —
those were all different because those were confined populations,” said Dr.
Andrew Bowman, a veterinary epidemiologist at Ohio State University, who led
the Ohio research. “We didn’t really have a natural setting where the virus
could run free.”
Whether the
virus makes deer sick remains unknown. There is no evidence that infected deer
become seriously ill, but humans might not notice if a wild animal was feeling
slightly under the weather.
And these
early studies — which have largely relied on preexisting disease surveillance
or population control projects in deer — provided only a snapshot of what could
be a sprawling problem. “I wouldn’t be surprised if more sampling uncovers the
fact that these are not necessarily sporadic events,” said Dr Samira Mubareka,
a virologist at Sunnybrook Research Institute and the University of Toronto.
In Canada,
reports of infected deer are beginning to trickle in from Ontario, Quebec and
Saskatchewan. When Mubareka’s team sequenced virus recovered from Canadian
deer, the researchers found it closely matched sequences in Vermont. “Deer
don’t respect borders,” said Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at the University
of Saskatchewan.
‘No masking,
no social distancing’
How humans
are transmitting the virus to deer remains an open question. “It’s definitely a
mystery to me how they’re getting it,” said Dr Angela Bosco-Lauth, a zoonotic
disease expert at Colorado State University.
There are
many theories, none entirely satisfying. An infectious hunter might encounter a
deer, Mubareka noted, but “if they’re good at hunting,” she added, “it’s a
terminal event for the deer.”
If an
infected hiker “sneezes and the wind is blowing in the right direction, it
could cause an unlucky event,” said Dr Tony Goldberg, a veterinary
epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Or if people feed deer
from their porch, they could be sharing more than just food.
And
white-tailed deer are expert leapers, reaching heights of 8 feet. “If you want
to fence deer out of a place, you have to be trying very hard,” said Scott
Creel, an ecologist at Montana State University. Deer would have no trouble
jumping into alfalfa fields to graze alongside cattle, perhaps inviting a close
encounter with a farmer, Creel said.
Transmission
could also happen indirectly, through wastewater or discarded food or other
human-generated trash. “Deer, like most other animals, will sniff before they
eat,” Kapur said. And deer release their feces as they feed, creating
conditions where other deer might forage in areas contaminated with waste, or
snuffle around waste that has feed mixed in, experts say.
But it’s not
clear how long the virus would remain viable in a polluted water source or on
the surface of a half-eaten apple, or whether enough of it would be present to
pose a transmission risk.
An
intermediate host, such as an itinerant cat, might ferry the virus from humans
to deer. Farmed deer, which have frequent contact with humans, might also pass
the virus to their wild counterparts through an escapee or their feces, Seifert
said. (More than 94% of the deer in one captive site in Texas carried
antibodies for the virus, researchers found — more than double the rate found
in free-ranging deer in the state.)
It may not
require many spillovers for the virus to take off in a herd. Infected deer,
which shed virus in nasal secretions and feces and have an infectious period of
five to six days, can readily spread the virus to others, said Dr Diego Diel, a
virologist at Cornell University.
Wild deer
are social — travelling in herds, frequently nuzzling noses and engaging in
polygamy — and swap saliva through shared salt licks.
And unlike
humans, deer have no tools for flattening the curve. “They don’t have rapid
antigen tests,” Banerjee said.
Kapur added,
“No masking, no social distancing.”
Dr Sarah
Hamer, a veterinary epidemiologist at Texas A&M University, is seeking
funding to start contact tracing of deer to understand how their social
interactions influence viral transmission. She hopes to use proximity loggers
to record the time and duration of the animals’ interactions with one another.
“What deer are hanging out with what deer?” Hamer said. “Are there deer
superspreaders?”
Research is
still in early stages, but understanding how the virus is spreading is
essential both for slowing transmission in deer and for protecting other
vulnerable wildlife. Deer may graze alongside other cervids, such as boreal
woodland caribou, which are endangered in Canada and are a traditional food
source of First Nations peoples.
And if
humans are contaminating the wilderness with the virus, it could threaten
other, highly endangered species, such as the black-footed ferret, which
experts fear may be vulnerable to the virus. “If it’s in the environment, and
we don’t know exactly how it’s in the environment or how it’s spreading, all of
a sudden we have these endangered animals that are at even higher risk,” said
Kaitlin Sawatzki, a virologist at Tufts University.
Knowing how
we are giving the virus to deer is also crucial for assessing the risk that
they may pass it back to us. “The metaphorical window is open, and we don’t
know where,” Bowman said.
Herd
immunity
The virus is
clearly spreading in deer. But what happens next, and how worried should we be?
Many experts
said they expected the virus to become established in deer and circulate
indefinitely. “If it’s not already established, it’s heading in that
direction,” Mubareka said.
Still,
scientists said they needed longer-term data to be sure, and the outcome was
not a given. Currently, people appear to be reintroducing the virus to deer
frequently; but if human case rates fell substantially, and people stopped
spreading the virus, it could disappear from deer populations.
Moreover,
deer do develop antibodies to the virus; if the antibodies are strong enough
and enough deer develop them, literal herd immunity could squelch the spread.
But scientists know very little about deer immunity. “Does exposure to one
variant protect the deer population from subsequent variants?” Banerjee asked.
If the virus
does establish itself in deer, it is likely to evolve in ways that help it
thrive in its new hosts.
A
deer-optimised version of the virus would not necessarily be more dangerous for
people; the virus might adapt in ways that make humans less hospitable hosts.
“If this became ‘Deervid,’ then that would be great,” Goldberg said.
(“Hopefully it would stay benign in deer,” he added.)
But the
virus could retain its ability to easily infect humans while picking up more
worrisome mutations, including ones that might allow it to evade our existing
immune defenses.
“Even if you
got the human population immune and fully vaccinated, if there’s still a
reservoir persisting in the animals, then that can allow the virus to continue
to evolve,” said Linda Saif, a virologist and immunologist at Ohio State
University.
There is not
yet any evidence that deer are infecting people, and for the foreseeable
future, experts agreed, humans are far more likely to catch the virus from one
another than from anything with hooves.
“Even if
deer were infecting people, it’s largely inconsequential in the grand scheme,
because millions of people are getting infected from human-to-human
transmission,” said Dr. Scott Weese, an infectious diseases veterinarian at the
University of Guelph in Ontario. “But it becomes more of a risk as we start to
control it.”
Hunters, who
handle deer carcasses extensively, could be at higher risk for contracting the
virus from deer, scientists said. (There is no evidence that people can be
infected by eating deer meat cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees
Fahrenheit.) People who hand-feed their local deer — a practice experts warn
against — could also be at risk.
An abundance
of ungulates
Other
animals, too, may be at risk from infection from deer. Predators such as
mountain lions which kill deer by biting into their trachea or over their nose
and mouth, could be infected while feasting.
Scientists
were relieved when early research suggested that cattle and pigs were minimally
susceptible to the virus. But inside the bodies of white-tailed deer, the virus
could morph into a pathogen capable of infecting such livestock.
“That could
be a big problem for food production stability,” Seifert said.
Health
officials must stay vigilant, experts said.
The USDA is
now working with state agencies to collect blood samples and nasal swabs from
dead deer in more than two dozen states. The work should help experts estimate
how many deer have already been infected and whether certain characteristics,
from age to habitat type, put some deer at elevated risk.
“As we learn
more, we will continue to refine and target our surveillance,” said Dr Tracey
Dutcher, the science and biodefense coordinator for the Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service at the USDA.
Long-term
genomic surveillance is also needed, experts said. “If we start to see some
really divergent viral variants popping up in deer in certain places, that
would be a red flag,” Goldberg said.
Depending on
what scientists learn in the near future, officials could consider a variety of
potential mitigation measures, including vaccinating captive deer, thinning
infected herds or cleaning up whatever environmental viral contamination is
giving the deer the virus in the first place.
“I think
we’ve got to get our hands around the situation before we really make plans on
where to go,” Bowman said.
For now,
scientists also advise keeping a close eye on other wildlife. If the virus is
so prevalent in deer, which are relatively easy to sample, it could be silently
spreading in other species, too.
After all,
the only reason scientists found the virus in deer is because they thought to
look. “We hadn’t realised it was spread in deer at all,” Kapur said. “We had no
clue.”
